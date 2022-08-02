Will The Walking Dead’s Ending Kill Carol? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

With Living Dead coming to an end in 2022, many are wondering if a fan-favorite character, Carol Peletier, might be meeting her end in the final episodes. In September 2020, season 11 of the walker Dead, an extra-long 24-episode season, was officially revealed as the show’s last, with its final episodes slated to air between October and November 2022. However, this isn’t really the end for Living Deadas several spin-offs have been confirmed alongside the already established Fear the walking dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond – but that did little to dampen speculation about which characters will actually survive the final episodes.

Living Dead premiered on AMC and Fox in October 2010, and although ratings have declined in recent years, the show has been met with widespread positive acclaim. The series first focused on Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, who wakes up weeks after a devastating zombie apocalypse begins, encounters a group of survivors, and quickly acclimates to the new world. Over time, however, Living Dead expanded to develop each character in their own right, with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Carol (Melissa McBride) becoming fan favorites over the years.

Initially, Reedus and McBride were supposed to appear in a TWD spin-off together, as their relationship was one of the most developed over Living Deadmain race. However, in April 2022, it was revealed that the series would be reworked to focus solely on Daryl, with Melissa McBride leaving the project due to an inability to travel to Europe where filming would take place. This revelation has brought with it speculation that Carol may be meeting her end sometime during the final eight episodes of Living Dead.

Living Dead It may be coming to an end, but this isn’t the last time viewers will see the world of the franchise. In addition to the series’ first spin-off, Fear the walking dead, which premiered in 2015 and gave viewers a glimpse into the beginning of the apocalypse, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a two-season limited series from 2020-21 that focused on the first generation of kids growing up in the apocalypse, several more spin-offs have been confirmed, which are set to air in 2022 and 2023. It can be assumed that more announcements will follow, meaning Living Dead it’s not really ending after the final season of the main show.

As a result, Tales of the Living Dead will be the first new spin-off to be released. The six-episode anthology series will focus on new and established characters, telling the end-of-the-world story from different and unexpected perspectives. About that, Island of the Dead it will later feature the returns of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a New York setting. Originally, the Rick Grimes story was slated to continue in a trilogy of AMC-Original films, but has since been remodeled into a six-part series featuring Lincoln and Gurira. Daryl’s Living Dead The spin-off was initially set to further develop the relationship between him and Carol, but with McBride leaving the project, it looks like all eyes will be on the hero wielding the beast.

Carol is one of the two remaining characters in Living Dead who have been on the series since the beginning, along with Daryl. During the initial outbreak, Carol evacuated from Atlanta along with her abusive husband, Ed, and their daughter, Sophia, joining the survivors at the Atlanta camp that Rick would eventually find. Starting out as a character that easily fades into the background, Carol quickly builds an inner strength after Ed and Sophia are bitten and killed, learning to use weapons and gaining medical experience from patriarch Hershel (Scott Wilson).

Carol is perhaps one of the most developed characters Living Dead, going from meek victim to unstoppable force to something of a villain in recent seasons. Carol’s approach to life in the apocalypse was often one that viewers related to; she’s a deeply flawed character who always does things with the best of intentions – whether it’s taking down the dangerous Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino), scaring Sam (Major Dodson) into staying in Alexandria, or siding with Negan to take down Alpha (Samantha). Morton). Carol is one of the most respected members of survivor society, but since Living Dead never shied away from killing off the main characters, his absence from any spin-off calls him to question his fate in the show’s final episodes.

It is already known that Rick and Michonne survived Living Dead leading to its 2023 series, but it can also be assumed that Daryl, Maggie, and Negan will survive the final episodes, as their spin-offs are presumably following the events of the main show. This was also the case for Carol, but given that McBride had to step away from the Daryl and Carol spin-off, it seems likely that she could become an unfortunate victim of the main series finale. Carol dying in the final episodes of Living Dead would certainly pack a huge emotional punch for the remaining survivors, especially Daryl, since their bond is so strong.

It would undoubtedly be a huge loss to the shared universe of Living Dead if Carol were to meet her death in the final episodes, but the impact of that loss would make for some big emotional moments for Daryl in his upcoming spin-off. This would also be the first time in quite some time that a longtime character has died on the show, something that will likely become a theme throughout the latter part of the season as TWD seems to end with a bang. Living Dead Episode 17 of Season 11 is scheduled to air on October 2, 2022, so what’s in store for Carol and the other survivors in Living Deadviewers don’t have to wait long for everything to be revealed.