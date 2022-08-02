Willian feels a new injury and is out of the game against Fla

Willian is a last-minute absence from Corinthians for today’s game, against Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Shirt 10 felt muscle pain in his left thigh over the weekend and is out of today’s game (2), at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The information was initially published by “Meu Timão” and conformed by the UOL Esporte.

Willian had been playing with pain and protection in his right shoulder since he suffered a subluxation in the first leg against Boca Juniors, in the same Libertadores. He played like this in the last four matches of Corinthians, including last Saturday (30), against Botafogo, when he felt discomfort in his thigh during the 30 minutes he was on the field.

The shoulder problem took Willian out of combat for five games, one of them being Corinthians classification at Bombonera, in the round of 16. Adding the two medical problems, the shirt 10 reaches the third knockout game as an absence in a period of 30 days – he played 90 minutes against Atlético-GO for the Copa do Brasil last week, but it was bad.

Without him, coach Vitor Pereira should assemble Corinthians’ attack. News tonight: Adson and Gustavo Mosquito should start on the wings, with Yuri Alberto in charge of the attack. Róger Guedes, who played 60 minutes on Saturday, should start on the bench.

In addition to Willian, Corinthians also cannot count on Renato Augusto and Paulinho — the former is still treating muscle injuries, the latter will only return in 2023. There are still two doubts: defender Raul Gustavo has edema in his thigh, and striker Júnior Moraes still recovering from an ankle sprain. The club updates the squad’s medical condition just before the ball rolls at Neo Química Arena.

After the first leg, today, Corinthians and Flamengo will meet again next Tuesday (9) to define who qualifies for the semifinals of Libertadores. There is no qualifying goal criterion away from home, and the decision goes to penalties in case of a tie in the aggregate score in the 180 minutes. The classified advances to take an Argentine in the next phase: Talleres or Vélez Sarsfield.