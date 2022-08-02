Winamp is still alive and gets a new version after four years – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O winamp it’s a classic from the 2000s. In case you weren’t aware, the music player was a hit for anyone who wanted to play their MP3 files on their computer. But believe me, not only is the software alive, it received an update last week for the version 5.9entitled to Windows 11 support.

Winamp is updated to version 5.9 after four years without updates (Image: Leo Burnett/Flickr)

The details of the Winamp 5.9 release candidate (RC1) were revealed on the app’s forum on the 26th. According to the update notes, the new version brings improvements in compatibility with Windows 11. But the minimum requirements have changed: now, to use the app , you must have Windows 7 SP1 or later installed on your computer.

“The biggest and hardest part was migrating the entire project from Visual Studio 2008 to Visual Studio 2019 and getting everything to build successfully,” they announced in the patch notes.

For the rest, there are point optimizations and bug fixes. There are also some known bugs such as the lack of Unicode support in the credits due to a migration issue. Developers are also looking for users to test the app on Windows 7 and 8.1 due to reports of bugs with DLL files.

Winamp 5.9 brings few noticeable changes to the user (Image: Playback/BleepingComputer)

Winamp receives first update in 4 years

This is the first Winamp update after four years of waiting. In 2018, the developers released version 5.8, this time with improved compatibility with Windows 10. “This is the culmination of four years of work,” they said. “Two development teams and a pandemic-induced hiatus period.”

The developers also warned that this update does not bring many changes to the end user. “The foundations have already been laid and now we can focus more on resources,” they announced. “Whether fixing/replacing the old ones or adding new ones”.

The publication also announced the next steps. For the stable version of the 5.9.0 build, it is expected to implement OpenSSL 3.0.5 and fix some bugs. From version 5.9.1 onwards, native adoption of more formats is expected, such as OPUS, H.265 and HLS, and other new features.

Winamp 5.9 RC1 is now available for download from the player forum. But it is important to remember: despite being released to the public, it is still a test version. The forum post even warns: “all features need testing”.

Winamp had a lot of cool skins (Image: Reproduction/Winamp Skin Museum)

Music player will get new version

Glad to see Winamp, a program launched in 1997, standing. Back in the 2000s, I’m tired of hearing Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, among other bands, for the show when I was a kid. The classic layout of the player also gives me a lot of nostalgia, as it was a window that was always open on my computer.

Time has passed and we don’t listen to music in MP3 format like we used to. However, the player has not only been updated but there are still new ideas behind it. In November 2021, the platform’s website was discreetly updated and even gained a form to sign up for the testing program for the future version of the app.

The page doesn’t go into much detail and so far I haven’t received an email about the beta. However, the site points out that Winamp is “a unique space for creators” and that it will bring artists closer to fans, in addition to guaranteeing “a fairer income doing what you love”. At the end, there is a link to install the app.

It is still unclear what will happen with Winamp. However, it is good to know that the classic version has not been abandoned. And to feed the nostalgia, let’s go to the magnificent introduction of the player:

With information: BleepingComputer