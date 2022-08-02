Women’s team summoned to the World Cup – Web Vôlei

The Brazilian women’s team is called up for training for the World Championship, scheduled to take place between September and October, in Holland and Poland. The list was released this Monday by CBV, on social networks.

The main novelty is the return of the midfielder Carol Gattaz, Olympic runner-up in Tokyo last year, and who was out of League of Nations. In addition, José Roberto Guimarães maintained the base of the runner-up of the VNL. There was an expectation for the return of one of the experts in the position. As Julia Kudiess has gained space, it will be possible to take turns, without overloading the more experienced, if Gattaz remains in the group for the main competition of the year. With her presence, Mayany, summoned for some stages of the VNL, will not play the Worlds.

As only 14 players can be registered for the World Cup, Zé Roberto will have to make cuts during preparation. And they should happen between the top players and the net exit, positions with more names present.

Training for the main competition of the year starts this Monday, in Saquarema. As expected, the lead Julia Bergmann, who needs to return to the United States to complete her degree in Physics at Georgia Tech University, and the central Diana, recovering from surgery, are not part of the call.

Check out the list of the Brazilian National Team:

lifters: Macris and Roberta

opposites: Kisy, Lorenne and Lorrayna

points/opposites: Rosamaria, Ana Cristina and Tainara

spikes: Gabi, Pri Daroit

plants: Carol, Julia Kudiess, Lorena and Carol Gattaz

Liberos: Natinha and Nyeme