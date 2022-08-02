Xcode leaks Always On Screen details on “iPhones 14 Pro”

Everything indicates that the apple will even introduce the technology of Always On Screen (or Always On mode, as the company calls it on the Apple Watch) in the Pro versions of the upcoming line “iPhone 14”.

That’s because another clue that indicates the launch of the feature was discovered, this time in the Xcode 14. Using the simulation feature of the iOS 16 in the latest beta version of the Apple IDE, it is possible to see some more features that the Always-On Display should take over on iPhones.

As discovered by developer @rhogelleimthe SwiftUI preview panel ended up revealing that with Always On mode on, the originally colored images of widgets on the locked screen appear in black and white.

Developer Steve Moser went further and showed, in a video, how images with textures in widgets should behave when the mode is activated.

The iPhone 14 Pro may remove details from images in widgets while the screen is locked and dimmed in ‘Always on’ mode. shout out to @rhogelleim for also finding that widgets are black and white when viewed using Xcode Preview for SwiftUI. Attached: video of sim waking. pic.twitter.com/UmfDYILADa — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 1, 2022

Taking advantage of the “quick window” between the on screen and the locked screen, it is possible to notice that the image of a whale appears completely “smooth”, losing its texture and its original three-dimensional appearance.

Recently, it is worth remembering, other clues of the Always On mode were discovered by users, such as iOS 16 wallpapers and even a bug — probably caused by an API of the Apple Watch now present in the operating system.

via MacRumors