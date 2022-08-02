Xiaomi launches glasses with 50 MP camera – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

After presenting a concept last year, the Xiaomi finally announced its augmented reality glasses: it’s the Mijia Glasses Camera. The model hits the market with an eight-core Snapdragon chip, a dual 50-megapixel camera with optical zoom and an OLED display. The device is up for pre-order in China for $370.

Mijia Glasses Camera (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

The design of Mijia Glasses is, to say the least, different. The optical viewfinder — responsible for displaying the images in reality increases — and the camera module, which also houses the rest of the hardware, can be found on both sides of the glasses.

The look adopted by Xiaomi is quite different from the concept presented last year, being slightly more robust, a feature that increases durability. On the other hand, the device tends to be more flashy and possibly uncomfortable for daily use. In this regard, Ray-Ban Stories, launched by Meta, ends up winning for being more discreet.

The Chinese company did not reveal details about users’ privacy, but having cameras “watching” everything you do is a point to consider before the purchase, especially when the images need to be constantly analyzed to perform the translations.

Mijia Glasses Camera (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

Interestingly, the lenses and frame deliver a sort of “quick coupler”, allowing wearers with myopia and other difficulties to put on low-profile lenses. Even with this build, the device only weighs 100 grams.

Inside, Xiaomi has inserted an octa-core processor based on the Snapdragon 8, combined with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. To keep this set going, we have a 1,020 mAh battery with 10 watt wireless charging support.

The small optical OLED viewfinder has a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, 3,281 ppi density and TUV Rheinland certification for blocking harmful blue light.

Features of Mijia Glasses Camera (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

The module, positioned on the side of the glasses, houses two cameras: the main 50 megapixel camera and the secondary 8 megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. The storage capacity allows you to shoot up to 100 minutes.

Augmented reality features include: image recognition and real-time language translation. The Chinese manufacturer’s smart glasses even bring dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and native support for the XiaoAI virtual assistant.

price and availability

The Mijia Glasses Camera is up for pre-order in China for $370 in a crowdfunding system. Once Xiaomi is ready for mass production, the glasses will retail for $400.

There is no information on global availability yet.

