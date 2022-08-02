Zero account! Nubank is the leader in cell phone hacking complaints

With the greater number of customers, flaws in the security system of digital banks put not only customer money but also data at risk. A survey by Reclame Aqui showed that Nubank leads complaints when it comes to hacking into an account using a stolen cell phone.

The theft of the device happens frequently in Brazil. And more and more users of banking services fear losses greater, in addition to the loss of the device. Data from the Reclame Aqui survey point to worrying results regarding Nubank’s security. Understand what the main complaint of current customers.

account hack

Many criminals find account hacking easy, especially when devices are stolen and unlocked. According to Reclame Aqui, in general, digital banks lead complaints registered on the platform.

Information published in Revista Oeste indicates that Nubank is at the top of the list. It appears in first place on the Reclame Aqui portal with 299 complaints in the first six months of this year.

Then there is Mercado Pago, with 270. It is followed by PicPay, which occupies the third place in the ranking of complaints due to hacking, as it has 128 complaints.

Thus, the three companies together are responsible for about 54% of all complaints made by digital bank customers. In addition to the ease of hacking into accounts, the complaint is also about the difficulty in getting service from companies in a timely manner, as in the case of the need to report a cell phone theft.

In response to data released by Revista Oeste, Zetta – an association of digital banks and fintechs – said that the banks in question invest in technology to prevent the invasion. In addition, the platforms use facial recognition and proof of life as a backup.