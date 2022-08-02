Zoe Saldaña pays tribute to Nichelle Nichols from Star Trek

Zoe Saldaña, the actress who played Uhura in the Star Trek franchise films, posted a tribute to Nichelle Nichols on her social media. The professional passed away last weekend and, as they both played the same character, one of the current ones decided it would be a good time to acclaim her career and let everyone know who she was.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to being an actress, Nichols was also an activist and fought hard for equality within the television industry. As one of the only black women on a sci-fi show in the mid-1960s, it gave voice to her cause and moved several pillars so that others could have their space.

The trio that Zoe Saldaña was a part of

Zoe Saldaña and Nichelle Nichols aren’t the only actresses to play Lieutenant Uhura in the Star Trek franchise, which currently has a new professional in the role. Celia Rose Gooding plays the character in the new series of the franchise, Strange New Worlds, which is showing at Paramount+. There she is just a cadet who is trying to find her place within Starfleet, giving a good parameter of the beginning of her journey.

