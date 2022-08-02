Zoe Saldana, the Uhura of the new Star Trek movies, pays tribute to Nichelle Nichols

Guardians of the Galaxy actress recalled meeting Nichols, who immortalized the role in the classic Star Trek series

Nichelle Nichols made television history by playing Lieutenant Uhura in the classic series of Star Trek, gaining prominence at a time when such roles were not common for black women. The actress passed away last Saturday (30), and now Zoe Saldana paid his respects to the legacy she left.

At the Instagramthe actress of Guardians of the Galaxy told the story of Nichelle Nichols, who died at age 89 of natural causes. In the caption, Saldana says she is shaken by Nichols’ death, and describes her as “a unique artist who was always ahead of her time. An icon, activist and most importantly an amazing woman who opened the door to present a new perspective to women of color”.

The actress then recalls what it was like to meet Nichols when she was cast to play the role she had immortalized on television in the 1960s:

“Meeting Nichelle was a truly special moment in my life. Her energy was contagious, and she convinced me that anything was possible if you did it from the heart. Just remember that she was the one who inspired Mae Jemison [a primeira mulher negra a ir ao espaço] to follow her dreams of becoming an astronaut. I knew the responsibility I had when I was cast to play Uhura, and Nichelle reassured me, telling me to play her with all the confidence in the world. I hope her memory lives on as we celebrate her incredible career, spreading the message of peace and equality among all peoples. She lived a long and impactful life, and not only did she prosper, she helped many others to prosper as well.”

Finally, Saldana says goodbye to the mentor with a quote from the black poet Maya Angelou:

“Maya Angelou once said, ‘People may not remember exactly what you did, or what you said, but they will always remember how you made them feel.’ I agree with the statement, except for Nichelle Nichols. It will be hard to forget what she said, and hard to forget what she did, but it will certainly be impossible to forget what she made us feel. Rest in power, Queen Nichelle.”

Nichelle Nichols became one of the main black actresses of her generation when she played Uhura in the classic series of Star Trek, which ran from 1966 to 1969. In addition, she reprized the role in the first six films in the franchise. As much as she had a long career after that, Uhura was a character of immeasurable impact on television at the time.

In the role, the actress starred in the first interracial kiss in history, and helped inspire generations of black women to pursue careers in the exact field – many of them in the US space program, for which Nichols herself was a science communicator in the years 70.

The three seasons of the classic series of Star Trekwith Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, are in the catalog of Netflix. already in HBO Max and not Prime Videoit is possible to find the most recent trilogy of films, in which Zoe Saldana takes on the role of the lieutenant.