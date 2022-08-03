10 Bollywood Movies That Deserve A Hollywood Adaptation » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Laal Singh Chadha is a Hindi remake of the beloved 1994 classic, Forrest Gump, scheduled for release in August 2022. On the other hand, some Bollywood movies have been translated into Hollywood stories. Bollywood is best known for its masala films, intertwining various genres with flashy musical settings. That said, a number of stories have emerged in recent years that cover a wide stream of more complex or serious topics.

From intriguing thrillers to heartfelt dramas, Indian cinema has come out of the box to break its brilliant type, but American adaptations are still rare. Incorporating some original international ideas into today’s American film scene would likely be refreshing for moviegoers.

2017 Rahabta is widely known for their amazing chemistry between protagonists Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The duo play hapless lovers reincarnated in modern-day Budapest, 800 years after their first romance ended in tragedy. When the third of his love triangle (Jim Sarbh) appears, he goes to great lengths to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself.

All this epic tale needs for the Hollywood treatment is to be put in the right hands to run on alternating deadlines. The action sequences and warrior outfits perfectly balance the romance, reaching a wider audience. Containing a breathtaking setting, a promising cast and a bombastic soundtrack, Rahabta would be Hollywood gold.

2012 Heroin details the descendant career of a popular film actress. Originally offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the role of Mahi Arora ended up going to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave one of her best performances to date.

Mahi is beautiful in her complexity, living life in a glass house for sabotaging her happiness and alienating those who love her. Heroin serves as a cautionary tale of the toxicity of fame, and how a fall from grace can be damaging and earth-shattering. In addition to glitz and glamour, the film sheds much-needed light on struggles with mental health.

The world through a child’s eyes can be as confusing as it is fascinating. This 2007 family drama revolves around a precocious boy named Ishaan (Darsheel Safary) and his struggles with undiagnosed dyslexia. With the guidance of an encouraging teacher (the film’s director Aamir Khan), Ishaan is able to channel his frustrations through painting and flourish among his peers.

Unlike other films that have tried to tackle sensitive topics (like the ill-fated 2021 autism musical, Song), Taare Zameen Par has an authentic delivery. This story is vital for children struggling with learning disabilities and their families.

An opposite attracts tale rarely disappoints, and I hate love stories delivery. Aspiring filmmaker Jay (Imran Khan) is paying off his debts as an assistant to one of Bollywood’s greatest romance directors. He’s a womanizer who despises all things romantic until he meets production designer Simran (Sonam Kapoor), whose life is all “amour”.

What does the I hate love stories unique is that it subtly mocks a beloved genre. The film will remind audiences of other girl-first films such as last christmas and Another. This lighthearted story could easily be converted to suit Hollywood’s romantic comedy format.

2014 film by Imtiaz Ali Highway is a unique take on the road trip genre. A vibrant upper-class bride named Veera (Alia Bhatt) is kidnapped by criminal Mahabir (Randeep Hooda) and his gang of thugs the night before her wedding. Initially fearful, Veera plunges into this new adventure, finding her true self along the way.

Highway is a tale of resilience, about someone finding courage in less-than-ideal circumstances. The film highlights a female protagonist overcoming trauma to achieve independence. Having Alia Bhatt reprise her role in an American remake following her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot would be excellent.

When a ragtag trio gets involved with an international criminal conglomerate, all hell breaks loose. A diamond delivery gone awry, Joe Tashi’s average roommates Nitin and Arup (Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das, respectively) must think quickly to keep their heads.

Delhi belly evokes millennial films like Very bad and Neighbors in its tone and adds a twist to the buddy comedy genre with criminal associations. A rock and roll based soundtrack, raw humor and action sequences would make this a stellar movie for a guy’s night.

Unlucky in love, physical therapist Mili (Sonam Kapoor) is assigned to treat a king of Rajasthan. Soon after, she meets her uptight prince, Vikram (lady marvel film debut of actor Fawad Khan). Discovering the tragedy behind the king’s paralysis, Mili takes it upon herself to enlighten the family with her wacky lifestyle.

2014 Khoobsurat is a remake of the 1980 film of the same title, making the course have an American adaptation. Romantic and family themes in a real setting are all the ingredients for a wonderful feel-good movie.

The first volume of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy trilogy, Road, is quite charming in its fright. A gentle tailor named Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) falls in love with a scheming young woman (Sraddha Kapoor) who arrives in his town for the Durga Puja festival. After her appearance, an angry spirit is kidnapping men in plain sight, prompting Vicky and her friends to solve the case.

The film will remind audiences of horror comedy classics like Ghostbuster and beetle juice. Road provides an opportunity for American viewers to witness a different take on a popular film category.

Debut directed by Nikhil Advani in 2003 Kal Ho Naa Ho it is a special romantic drama. Naina (Preity Zinta), a pessimistic young woman, falls in love with her excited neighbor Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). Silently dying of a terminal illness, Aman knows he can’t repay the love he has for Naina, so he decides to play matchmaker between her and his best friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan).

The tragic novel has become a rising genre in recent years, as seen with La La Land and a star is born. Inside of Kal Ho Naa Ho there is a deeper message, representing themes of healing and self-love.

Siriam Raghavan’s 2018 dark comedy crime thriller follows a blind pianist (Ayushmaan Khuranna) who becomes involved in the murder of a Bollywood star. After its critical acclaim and several accolades, the film was remade in three other Indian languages. With that said, it would certainly benefit from a Hollywood adaptation.

Andhadhun is a delightful game of cat and mouse from start to finish. The consistency and originality of the story keep the audience aware of what is going to happen. Among other things, the interpretive ending would leave fans scratching their heads on Reddit.