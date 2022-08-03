10 Movies to Watch After Paramount Honor Society+ » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Gaten Matarazzo is having one of the best summers of his career. He kicked off the summer by reprising his role as Dustin Henderson in Netflix’s highly anticipated fourth season. Weird stuff, returned to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, and recently made his Paramount+ debut starring in the original film Honor Society. Matarazzo plays a bit of a love interest for the main character, Honor, who is desperately trying to take down her academic competition so that she is the one her advisor chooses to recommend to Harvard University.

On the surface, the coming-of-age movie seems like an ordinary story, but fans were surprised to learn that it had some shocking twists and turns up its sleeve. It also ends up having an impactful and important message for viewers of all ages. While no other film makes the same revelation, there are a handful of films that are similar in theme, tone, and tropes that fans can watch after falling in love. Honor Society.

10 candy jar (2018)

candy jar was released on Netflix in 2018 and yet the film never reached a sizable audience or fanbase despite the entertaining story it tells. The teen romantic comedy revolves around Lona, an introverted high school student who is forced to co-chair the debate team with her academic rival Bennett. To make matters worse, the two end up having to team up after being eliminated separately from the competition in hopes of getting into the Ivy League dream schools.

like Honor Society, Candy Jar it’s all about academic competitiveness when Ivy League admission is at stake. Lona follows a similar journey to Honor’s as they are both forced to meet their academic rivals and discover that they have a lot more in common than they previously thought.

9 Class Rating (2017)

class classification is an unrated teen romantic comedy about two teenagers who decide to try to take over the local school board that premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival in April 2017.

Like Honor and Michael in honor society, Bernard and Veronica are among the top academically ranked students in their graduating class. Although Bernard and Veronica don’t hate each other like Honor and Michael do, they have a similar dynamic as they both want the best for themselves and the school.

8 On the Edge of Seventeen (2016)

verging on seventeen is one of Hailee Steinfeld’s best roles. The teen drama film centers on Nadine, a high school student who feels her world is falling apart when her brother starts dating her best friend. With her best friend busy, Nadine is forced to make new friends and discover who she really is along the way.

Nadine and Honor have a lot in common, starting with the fact that they both go on a journey of self-discovery in their respective films. Along the way, they make real friends for the first time in their lives and let themselves live their authentic lives. Both Nadine and Honor also have interesting relationships with male faculty members through Nadine’s is much more appropriate than the relationship Honor has with her advisor.

7 High School Musical (2006)

Musical High School is one of the best Disney Channel Original Movies of all time and continues to be praised 16 years after its initial release. The musical comedy revolves around Troy and Gabriella, two high school students from different groups who fall in love and end up auditioning for the school musical, causing a disturbance at the drama club.

In a surprising twist, the drama club plays an important role in Honor Society and that’s why Musical High School it’s such a good comp. Plus, Sharpay and Honor have a lot in common, as they’re both relentless competitive women who will stop at nothing to get what they want — whether that’s a letter of recommendation to Harvard or the lead role in the spring musical.

6 Love, Simon (2018)

love, simon centers on Simon Spier, a gay teenager who has yet to come out to his friends or family. After connecting with an anonymous gay student on an online forum, Simon begins to open up about his sexuality and is determined to earn his anonymous crush’s trust so the two can finally meet in person.

Although not the main plot in honor society, the film has a similar romance plot that revolves around two male students. Like Simon, Travis has yet to come out to those around him, but he is clearly in love with a boy at school. Both films also feature the drama club prominently.

5 Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls is one of the best teen movies of all time and is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. The comedy film centers on Cady, a homeschooler who attends a public school for the first time that is snatched by the most popular group: The Plastics.

While Mean Girls takes on a different kind of mood than honor society, both movies feature mean girls and their best friends henchmen. Honor may not be on the same level of pettiness as Regina George, but she might as well have become her if she didn’t change her attitude over the course of the movie.

4 The F**k-It List (2020)

The F**k-It List is another underrated coming-of-age film that deserves more praise. It follows Brett Blackmore, an academic who becomes embroiled in an epic prank that makes him rethink his life choices. Armed with a newfound freedom, Brett sets out to do all the things he’s always wanted to do but was too scared to do because of the risk it posed to his prestigious academic reputation.

Like Honor, Brett spent her high school years with her nose in books studying her way into the top Ivy Leagues, only to discover there’s more to life than academic accomplishments. Both characters learn to have fun and make real friends as they ditch the books and embrace the fun that adolescence has to offer.

3 The Perfect Score (2004)

the perfect score can best be described as a teen heist movie The Breakfast Club. It focuses on a group of high school students who need to pass the SAT for a variety of reasons. When the group discovers that one of their parents owns the building where the SAT answers are kept, they band together to break in and steal the answers.

Both films focus on characters who find it acceptable to plot their path to academic success because that’s the only way they know how to measure success at their young age. Both also end up being less about the heist/coup and more about the power of friendship and self-discovery.

two Work (2020)

Work is one of the best teen comedy movies on Netflix that is also grossly underrated. The dance comedy revolves around Quinn, an overrated academic whose world is shaken when her advisor informs her that her college application has nothing to make her stand out. Determined to change that, Quinn decides to audition for her school’s elite dance team despite not knowing how to dance.

Quinn and Honor have a lot in common, from academic success to their determination to get into their dream schools. Young women also go through similar journeys as they allow themselves to have fun for the first time in their lives. In the end, Quinn and Honor learn that there’s more to life than fancy degrees, especially when it comes to the power of friendship.

1 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 things I hate about you is one of the best teen Shakespeare adaptations of all time. The film revolves around Kat, an independent young woman who unknowingly falls victim to a long-running coup led by her younger sisters’ passions so they can date Bianca.

Like Honor, Kat is an independent and determined young woman who is counting down the days until she finishes high school so she can start living her best life. However, when these two women let their guard down a bit, they learn that high school doesn’t have to be the worst place ever and that real friendships and relationships can flourish there.