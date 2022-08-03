4 foods that cannot be prepared in any way; Understand

One balanced diet can make a complete difference in everyday life, as well as the preparation of some exotic foods, which if prepared in any way can even lead to death.

The reasons for such events range from a lack of correct cleaning of the items that belong on the plate, to substances present in the food produced by nature.

1. Elderberry

Although it can be considered as a medicinal plant, elderberry can carry some risks. This happens due to the lack of care with the skin, fruit and seeds, as they have lectin, a substance related to causing stomach problems.

2. Potato

Even though it can be delicious, the potato needs to be consumed before reaching the “ripe” point, as its leaf, stem and bud contain glycoalkaloids, a substance responsible for causing diarrhea, cramps and even death.

3. Cassava

Many people do not give up a cassava at mealtimes, however, it is necessary that those who will prepare it be careful and let it cook well, because in its raw form there is a substance that helps in the production of cyanide, a poison that can even kill an adult cow.

The ideal is to peel it and let it soak for 24 hours before cooking it.

4. African bullfrog

Popularly known for its great hunger, the African bullfrog can be a very typical dish in Africa, especially in Namibia. However, it cannot be prepared in any way.

This includes some details such as: it cannot be a very young species, as they are capable of releasing a venom that would end up causing kidney failure.