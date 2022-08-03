62-year-old man survives 16 hours trapped under a sailboat in Spain | World

A 62-year-old Frenchman survived for 16 hours in an air bubble beneath his sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean before being rescued by Spanish coast guard divers on Tuesday.
The coast guard received a distress signal from the sailboat Jeanne SOLO at 20:23 on Monday (1st). The vessel was close to the Sisargas Islands, in the northwest region of Galicia. Tracing data shows he departed Lisbon the morning of the previous day, the coast guard said.
A rescue ship with five divers and three helicopters were sent to the rescue. Video shows the moment the ship was found capsized in the middle of the sea (look above).
A diver went to the hull of the ship to look for signs of life and the man responded by hitting the inside of the hull.
As the sea was too rough to attempt a rescue, they placed flotation balloons to prevent the sailboat from sinking further and waited until the morning of the next day to continue the rescue.
Spanish rescue team saves a 62-year-old Frenchman who was trapped under his sailboat for 16 hours – Photo: Salvamento Maritimo via Reuters
Two divers swam under the boat to help the sailor, who was wearing a neoprene survival suit and knee-deep in water.
“On his own initiative, the sailor entered the water and tried to dive out. He had help from the rescue team, who had to pull him because it was difficult to swim in that outfit,” said Vicente Cobelo, a member of the special operations team.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital for tests and released shortly afterwards in good health.
Sailboat capsizes in the Atlantic Ocean and 62-year-old Frenchman is trapped inside the vessel for 16 hours – Photo: Salvamento Maritimo/Reproduction via Reuters