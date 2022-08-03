7 Netflix series similar to Breathe!

The survival thriller Breathe! is making the biggest hit on Netflix. Electrifying, dynamic and full of twists, the miniseries has won fans around the world. Anyone who has marathoned the plot wants to know: what to watch next? Fortunately, the platform has several similar productions.

“A young woman survives a plane crash in the middle of the Canadian jungle. To stay alive, she must learn to deal with nature and her own demons.”

The Cast of Breathe! is led by Melissa Barrera in the role of protagonist Liv. Jeff Wilbusch (Oslo) and Austin Stowell (The Love and Hate Game) are also in the series.

We’ve listed below 7 Netflix series that fans of Breathe! need to watch; check out.

An Heir in Alaska

If you enjoyed the journey of survival of protagonist Liv in Breathe!, you have everything to like also An Heir in Alaska. Launched in 2020, the reality show is a guarantee of emotion, struggle and overcoming on Netflix. With only one season on Netflix, the series is perfect for a weekend marathon.

In the show, six couples compete to prove their survival skills and win the deed to an extraordinary home in the vast and inhospitable region of Alaska. To secure the grand prize, participants must show familiarity (and safety) with life in the wild.

The I-Land

Produced by Neil LaBute – the creator of Van Helsing – The I-Land is an intriguing mystery story. In the series, a group of strangers wake up with no memories on a mysterious island. Trying to uncover the secrets of the place, the protagonists embark on an electrifying journey to survive (and keep their sanity).

One of the great strengths of The I-Land is that the series tells a story with a beginning, middle and end. In other words, Netflix subscribers won’t have to wait for the release of new episodes to check the outcome of the plot. The series stars Natalie Martinez (Kingdom) and Kate Bosworth (The Seventh Heaven).

welcome to eden

Like The I-Land, Welcome to Eden follows the story of a group of young people who are stranded on a mysterious island. But in this case, they are the ones who choose to travel and participate in an exclusive event. Produced in Spain, the series was very successful in its original debut.

In Welcome to Eden, young influencers are invited to participate in a party on a paradise island. The protagonists do not take long to realize that what should be a true paradise on Earth, is actually a hell full of secrets, dangers and traps. Amaia Aberasturi (Coven) and Belinda (Accomplices of a Rescue) are in the cast.

The Rain

Produced in Denmark, The Rain represented one of the first fruits of Netflix’s partnership with Scandinavian studios. Praised by audiences and critics, the post-apocalyptic teen series has three seasons on Netflix. The cast is led by Alba August (The Legacy) and Mikkel Følsgaard (Borgen).

The Rain is set six years after a virus decimated almost the entire population of Scandinavia. Amidst a bleak scenario, two brothers join a group of survivors in search of safety and answers. Fans can expect plenty of action, suspense and bombastic revelations.

nothing around

Little known by the Brazilian public, Nada ao Redor is a true “hidden gem” in the Netflix catalogue. With one season (made up of 7 episodes), the Thai production enchants for its creative plot, cast performances and surprising ending.

In Nothing Around, students at a highly regarded elite school struggle to hold on to hope after being stranded on an island destroyed by a tsunami. In addition to facing the elements of nature, the protagonists are forced to face mysterious supernatural forces.

city ​​of the dead

A success on Netflix, City of the Dead is based on the best-selling book of the same name, written by Yana Vagner. Produced in Russia, the thriller series is directed by acclaimed Nika Award-nominated filmmaker Pavel Kostomarov. The cast is led by Kirill Käro (The Sniffer), Viktoriya Isakova (Rodina) and Aleksandr Robak (Yolki).

The plot of City of the Dead begins after a terrible disease threatens the fate of all human civilization. In this tragic scenario, a group of families and neighbors put their lives and their very sense of humanity at risk in the fight for survival. The series has only one season on Netflix.

The 100

One of TV’s most famous post-apocalyptic thrillers, The 100 is available on Netflix. Created by Jason Rothenberg and produced by the American network CW, the series came to an end after 7 seasons. All of them are available on streaming. In all, The 100 has 100 episodes.

The 100’s story begins nearly a century after a nuclear apocalypse devastated Earth. In an effort to revitalize the planet, the 100 survivors of a space station return to assess conditions and initiate possible “recolonization”. However, to achieve the goal, the characters must overcome internal divisions and face dangerous enemies.

Breathe! is available in the Brazilian Netflix catalog.