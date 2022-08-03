Abortion Right: How Kansas, a Conservative Majority State, Decided to Keep Permission

Admin 23 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Nomia Iqbal, Max Matza and Robin Levinson-King
  • From BBC News in Kansas (USA)

Abortion supporters react to the result at a watch party in Overland Park, Kansas

Credit, Getty Images

The State of Kansas, in the United States, decided in a referendum to protect abortion rights – in a victory for so-called pro-choice groups, which are in favor of this right.

Most voters said they did not want to amend the state constitution to include a ban on abortion.

This was the first test at the polls on the abortion issue since the US Supreme Court overturned a 1973 ruling in June that legalized the practice nationwide.

The Kansas referendum could allow the local legislature to restrict or ban abortion in the state.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Chewing with your mouth open is the right way to eat, says study

posted on 08/03/2022 11:49 (credit: Playback/Freepik) The rules of etiquette when at the table during …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved