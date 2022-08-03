Amazon confirms new version of Killer for Hire with Jake Gyllenhaal and announces the cast

the producer MGM and the Amazon Studios announced today (2) that the reboot from the long road house will go out with the actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role.

The film will be a remake of the 1989 film starring the actor. Patrick Swayze.

New version of the feature Killer for Hire in development with Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role

The cast also includes Billy Magnussen (007 – No Time to Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Hannah Love Lanier (The Black Lady Sketch Show), Travis Van Winkle (You), BK Canon (Why do women kill), Arturo Castro (broad city), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (seven seconds), and Bob Menery.

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity; Mr. and Mrs. Smith) directs and Anthony Bagarozzi (Two Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry. Joel Silver (Matrix; Hard to kill) of the script.

No premiere date.

The original feature can be seen below.

