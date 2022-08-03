Apology, top departure, Bruno Tabata and termination: Palmeiras’ last

It’s tomorrow! The Palmeiras delegation traveled to Minas Gerais. This Wednesday, Verdão faces Atlético-MG at Mineirão for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América 2022.

Striker Rony was not listed by coach Abel Ferreira. In physical transition, shirt 10 stayed at the Football Academy to strengthen the treatment. He should not play Sunday against Goiás for the Brazilian Championship either.

José Manuel López should be the absolute starter in the Palmeiras attack. As soon as they return from Minas, Palmeiras starts preparing to resume their attention to the Brasileirão.

Latest from Palmeiras

Journalist attacks Abel and Palmeiras and apologizes

After comparing the coach and the club with attitudes of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, Menon apologized. But still, he reinforced his thinking. See the full article!

Young man, who was on loan to Portuguese football, will be traded with Japan

Young athlete did not have opportunities at the Football Academy as a professional and was loaned out. He will be bought by the Portuguese team and passed on to the Japanese team. Palmeiras should earn around US$ 1.5 million in the transaction.

Bruno Tabata gets closer to ad

According to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, which specializes in sports, midfielder Bruno Tabata is in the process of being confirmed as Verdão’s new reinforcement. Negotiations progressed a lot this Tuesday.

Renan’s contract terminated

So much palm trees how much Red Bull Bragantino terminated defender Renan’s contract, who was involved in an accident in Bragança Paulista that killed a man. The player must appeal the decision.

Top tweets of the day

Important information: Striker Rony is not on the related list and has not traveled to Belo Horizonte. He remains in physical transition and should be spared against Goiás, on Sunday, by the Brasileirão. — Palmeiras Online (@palmeirasonline) August 2, 2022