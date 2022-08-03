‘Aquaman 2’ will feature Ben Affleck, says Jason Momoa – Metro World News Brasil

In 2019, Ben Affleck broke bad news to all fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) by announcing that he would leave the role of Batman in the superhero films of the franchise. But not everything is lost! The beloved actor will once again play Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Aquaman movie.

The news came from Aquaman himself (Jason Momoa), after a group of fans visiting Warner Studios saw Affleck on set.

“Bruce and Arthur REUNITED (Curry, Aquaman’s identity),” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two. “I love you and miss you Ben. Those who visited the studios got a good look at the back. They discovered all the great things to come for ‘AQUAMAN 2′,” commented the beloved actor.

Until recently, it was known that Ben Affleck would appear for the last time as Batman in ‘The Flash’, which is scheduled to premiere in June 2023. The actor himself said that this production was where he liked the character the most, and now ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is added to the list of movies in which he will appear.

The fans were surprised

Ben Affleck was expected to be replaced by Michael Keaton, who previously played the character in the classic 1989 film, and it is known that he will appear in the series ‘Batgirl’, so the news that Affleck will be returning to the role has fans wondering. surprise.

But the explanation may lie in the dates. ‘The Flash’ had a release date for this year, first in June and then in November, but it will finally be for June 2023, while ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will first be released in theaters during the month of March.

This change appears to be the reason Ben Affleck will be brought back in the character, according to film critic Grase Randolph, who said that “a source” told her that the actor had to return to the role because the new film from the Aquaman was anticipated to the site tomatos.com .

We still don’t know how many scenes in ‘Aquaman 2′ Affleck will appear, but we do know that, in addition to Momoa, we will see the return of actors like Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman.