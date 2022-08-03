Arrascaeta quotes Dorival Júnior to explain the resumption of good Flamengo football: ‘We understand quickly’

The reunion of Flamengo with good football in 2022 goes through arrascaeta. This Tuesday, shirt 14 was once again decisive in the victory over Corinthians, 2-0 for Libertadoresand, after the match at Neo Química Arena, the Uruguayan highlighted the role of Dorival Júnior in the team’s recovery after a bad moment.

ACTIONS: Inspired, Arrascaeta commands Flamengo victory

– We have been evolving very well. We quickly understand the work of the coach. Every coach has his way of playing. With Paulo, we didn’t do things as we should, it didn’t work out. It happens in football, with many teams. Most importantly, we never discredit the strength of our team. It was essential that everyone quickly understood the ideas brought. We are reaping the rewards.

In the sequence, Arrascaeta continued talking about the differences in the work of Dorival Júnior with the Flamengo group since June.

– We were in a difficult time. A team with our quality, we have to be fighting for important things. Our locker room is really good, we needed a guy to come and develop that strength. Dorival arrived and we started to believe what he gave us. We are in a boom and we have to keep it that way.

50 TIMES ROCKS!

The goal scored against Corinthians was Arrascaeta’s 50th with the Flamengo shirt, a club he has been defending since 2019. This season, there are already 11 balls in the opposing nets, and the top scorer of the midfielder for Rubro-Negro was 2019. , with 18 goals.

Taking into account only Libertadores, Arrascaeta has eight goals. The game against Corinthians was the midfielder’s 37th in the competition, which places him in the Top-5 of athletes in the history of the tournament, behind Júnior (48), Everton Ribeiro (46), Willian Arão (43) and Gabi (39) , and next to Diego.