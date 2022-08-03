Atlético-GO beat Nacional in Suárez’s debut and opens up advantage

In Luis Suárez’s debut for Nacional, Atlético-GO was not shaken and beat the Uruguayan team by 1-0, tonight (2), in Montevideo, and took an important step to guarantee the spot in the semifinal of the Copa Sul- American. The famous forward was on the field for 22 minutes, but it was Luiz Fernando who scored the only goal of the game.

In addition to the attacking midfielder’s saving goal, goalkeeper Renan was also instrumental in the Dragon’s triumph. He entered the field still in the initial stage, after Ronaldo’s injury, and held the Uruguayan bombing.

The expectation of the game revolved mainly around the debut of Luis Suárez. And coach Repetto did not disappoint the fans. Shirt 9, even far from ideal form and rhythm, tried to swing the nets in a free-kick and showed all his technique in passing to Cándido, who hit the post.

With the result, Jorginho’s men need a draw – with or without goals – to advance to the semifinals. A victory for Nacional by a goal difference takes the decision to penalties. The winner of this match will face São Paulo or Ceará. Atlético-GO and Nacional-URU will meet again next Tuesday (9), at Serra Dourada, in Goiânia.

Before that, Dragão will host Red Bull Bragantino, on Saturday (6), at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Atletico takes the lead

The first few minutes of the game were very busy for both teams. Whenever they had the ball, Nacional and Atlético-GO tried to exchange passes and build plays from behind. The match, however, took place especially in the central lane of the field, and the goalkeepers did little work.

In the 17th minute, Ronaldo made a beautiful save from a free kick by Fagundez near the half-moon. He also shone by catching Gigliotti’s submission on the rebound. The goalkeeper of the Dragon, however, was injured in this sequence and ended up being replaced by Renan.

Ronaldo, goalkeeper of Atlético-GO, gets injured in game against Nacional for Sudamericana Image: DANTE FERNANDEZ / AFP

The Goiás team did not feel Ronaldo’s departure and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Léo Pereira received on the right and found Luiz Fernando in the center of the area. The attacking midfielder headed alone and sent the ball into the back of the net.

The Dragon’s goal heated up the atmosphere in Montevideo. Players from Nacional and Atlético found themselves strange on the edge of the field after the delay of defender Wanderson, from Dragão, to change a torn shirt. Inside the four lines, the hosts had more possession of the ball, while the Brazilians explored counterattacks.

Renan holds the Nacional

Pushed by the crowd, Nacional launched the attack in the first minutes of the second half. Goalkeeper Renan worked just after 9 minutes, when he looked for a Carballo shot in the corner. Four minutes later, the archer punched Cándido’s cross, preventing Gigliotti’s free-kick in the small area.

Renan also shone in the dead ball. In a central free kick at 18 minutes of the final stage, the goalkeeper went to get the ball in the right angle. To increase the drama of the pressed Atlético, the pelota exploded in the crossbar before leaving.

Huddled in their field, Atlético-GO spent practically the entire second stage resisting the bombing of Nacional, which featured Luis Suárez from the 29th minute.

Suarez debut

Suárez debuts for Nacional against Atlético-GO for Sudamericana Image: PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP

After a great presentation and a training session, Luis Suárez made his first game on this return to Nacional. Related to the match against the Brazilian club, shirt 9 started on the bench, watched Luiz Fernando’s goal and stepped onto the lawn in the 29th minute of the final stage. The striker, however, played a discreet match.

Pistolero’s main chance came in a free-kick, at 40 minutes, but the ball deflected into the barrier and went off to the left of Renan. The Uruguayan also gave Cándido a nice pass to hit Renan’s post.

Suárez’s debut featured a luxury spectator. A friend of Pistolero, Kun Aguero was at the stadium to watch the match. The former Argentine player was also in training at the Montevideo club and took a photo with Brazilian Leo Coelho.

“Lo siento por los hinchas de Peñarol”: ‘Kun’ Agüero accompanying the return of Luis Suárez to Nacional in the Gran Parque Central. pic.twitter.com/ELaEcTqdun — Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) August 2, 2022

DATASHEET:

NATIONAL-URU 0 x 1 ATHLETIC-GO

Competition: Copa Sudamericana – quarterfinals

Date and time: August 2, 2022 (Tuesday), at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Central Park in Montevideo (URU)

Referee: Eber Aquino (PAR)

Assistants: Eduardo Cardozo (PAR) and José Cuevas (PAR)

VAR: Carlos Benitez (PAR)

Yellow Cards: Léo Pereira (ATL), Churín and Baralhas (ATL); Marichal and Hayner (ATL-GO)

Goal: Luiz Fernando (ATL), 23 minutes into the 1st half

NATIONAL: Rochet; Lozano (Otormí006E), Coelho; Marichal, Cándido (Rodriguez); Rodríguez (Ramírez), Carballo, Trezza (Ocampo), Zabala; Fagundez (Suárez), Gigliotti. Coach: P. Repetto

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo (Renan); Hayner, Wanderson, Klaus, A. Henrique (Jefferson); Baralhas, Fernando, Jorginho (Marlon Freitas); L. Pereira (W. Rato), L. Fernando, Churin (Peglow). Coach: Jorge