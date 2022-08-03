Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | liberators

The return game of the quarterfinals is scheduled for next Wednesday, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The team that qualifies faces the winner of the confrontation between Estudiantes and Athletico-PR. In this edition of Libertadores, the away goal is not considered a tiebreaker.

Atletico arrives for this clash reeling in the season. There are two losses in a row in the Brazilian and the exit of the G-6. It will be Cuca’s second game on his return, after losing 3-0 to Internacional last weekend. They are 10 points behind the leader Palmeiras in the running points.

For Galo, Libertadores became even more a priority tournament, since the national title was far away, and the Copa do Brasil is passed (eliminated for Flamengo). And Cuca will have important embezzlement soon.

With eight wins in eight games, Palmeiras arrives for the match defending the best Libertadores campaign and an unbeaten streak away from home for the tournament. Verdão is two games away from equaling a sequence of 18 matches without being defeated in Libertadores, which currently belongs to Atlético-MG.

The last defeat of Verdão playing as a visitor for Libertadores was on April 19. Since then, there have been 19 games and no defeats. On the other hand, he never won Atlético-MG playing at Mineirão. There were three games, two defeats and a draw, but two classifications from Palmeiras in the clashes at the stadium.

Atlético-MG – coach: Cuca

The Rooster remains a mystery. The results of Guilherme Arana’s clinical examinations (thigh discomfort) were not disclosed. Due to the side’s reaction against Inter, he will hardly be able to play. In his vacancy, Rubens and Dodô are the postulants. What is certain is the change of Otávio in place of Allan, who is suspended in Libertadores.

In attack, it is possible for Matías Zaracho to return, spared against Internacional in Beira-Rio. If the Argentine starts the dispute on the bench, coach Cuca has Ademir and Eduardo Vargas as the immediate substitutes.

Probable lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Rubens (Dodô); Otávio, Jair and Nacho; Matías Zaracho (Vargas), Keno and Hulk.

Who is out: Allan (suspended), Guilherme Arana (injured)

Atletico likely to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

Even without being able to count on forward Rony, who is recovering from a left thigh injury and has not even traveled with the delegation to Belo Horizonte, Abel Ferreira should keep the team that took the field against Ceará for the Brazilian Championship.

Argentine striker José López, registered for the round of 16, should be kept as a reference in the attack, with Gustavo Scarpa on the left and Dudu on the right, with Raphael Veiga in the center.

Another novelty of Palmeiras for the confrontation is the Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel, one of the reinforcements registered by Verdão in the round of 16. In addition to him and López, the young Endrick, just 16 years old, also made the tournament’s list of players, but was not named for tonight’s match.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and José Lopez.

Who is out: Jailson (right knee injury) and Rony (left thigh muscle injury).

Probable Palmeiras against Atlético-MG in Libertadores — Photo: ge

