Atlético-MG x Palmeiras: with Cuca, team is undefeated for 26 games in BH and surpasses 85% of success | athletic-mg

Cuca re-debuts for Atlético-MG in Libertadores this Wednesday, against Palmeiras, in Mineirão. Champion of the competition with Galo in 2013, the coach saw the spot in last year’s final slip away undefeated. But, an important asset needs to be taken into account and encourage the fans for this duel: the numbers of Galo with Cuca as home team in Belo Horizonte.

Cuca arrived for his third spell at Galo last week, after Turco Mohamed was fired. In luggage, titles and stories. The captain’s debut was on Sunday, in the defeat to Internacional, in Beira-Rio, for the Brazilian.

Cuca in charge of Galo and the expressive numbers playing as home team

In last year’s campaign, in Cuca’s second spell at Galo, the team had only one defeat playing as home team, in Belo Horizonte. He went to Fortaleza, 2-1, on May 30th. Galo was champion of Minas Gerais, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. Since then, there have been 26 home games and no defeat under the new (old) coach.

2021 – Rooster with Cuca, playing in BH

32 wins, 5 draws and 1 loss – 88.5% success

In the coach’s first spell at Atlético, between 2011 and 2013, Galo sent some games away from Belo Horizonte because of the renovation of Mineirão for the World Cup. Games away from BH are not being taken into account in this survey.

In 2013, the year in which the team was Libertadores Champion, Galo had only one defeat playing in Belo Horizonte. The “home” factor was decisive in Galo’s historic campaign in international competition. The only defeat as home team that year was to Athletico-PR, also by 2 to 1, on July 31, for the Brasileiro. In 2012, Galo did not have any defeat as home team

2013 – Rooster with Cuca, playing in BH

26 wins, 7 draws and 1 loss – 83.3% success

2012 – Rooster with Cuca, playing in BH

16 wins, 5 draws and 0 losses – 84.1% success

In all, under the command of Cuca, Galo has 93 games as home team in BH, 74 wins, 17 draws and only two defeats. A total utilization of 85.6%.

This Wednesday, the team enters the field to enforce the statistics and maintain their unbeaten record playing at home. Atlético x Palmeiras face each other at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.