‘Barbie’: Filming of live-action with Margot Robbie ends; See the new behind-the-scenes photos!

‘Barbie’ has already become one of the most awaited films of the coming months and, now, the recordings of live action finally came to an end.

To celebrate the end of the main production, the main cast and the director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig gathered in new behind-the-scenes footage.

Margot Robbie will bring the titular character to life.

The cast is also made up of Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Michael Wax, Hari New, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Alexandra Shipp and Marisa Abela.

According to the journalist Kyle Buchananof The New York Timesthe feature film will feature several versions of the doll and her companion.

Buchanan revealed via Twitter that the film will not only feature Robbie and Gosling as the aforementioned duo, but also Rae and Neg as different Barbies, in addition to Liu and Gatwa as different Kens.

In addition, the website The Sun revealed that the cast will feature the pop star Dua Lipa.

Gerwig (‘Lady Bird: Time to Fly’, ‘Little Women’) will direct, in addition to writing the script alongside his partner. Noah Baumbach.

The film hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

‘Barbie‘ is based on the iconic doll from Mattel, which helped define children’s childhoods for decades. Previously, the company was developing a satirical version of the property, which would star Amy Schumer. The current version, however, seems to embrace the brand’s upbeat and lively tone.

