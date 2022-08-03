Ben Affleck’s Batman Will Return! Hero is confirmed in Aquaman 2; see unpublished image – Film News

In a post on Instagram, the actor appeared alongside the protagonist, Jason Momoa, at the studios of Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck’s Batman is back! The actor will revive the character in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to the DC movie starring Jason Momoa. It was even the Aquaman interpreter himself who revealed some clicks alongside Ben Affleck on his Instagram on Thursday (29).

“Bruce and Arthur reunited. I love you and I miss you, Ben. WB’s visitors [Warner Bros] just visited the backlot. Found on set all the great things to come in Aquaman 2. All my aloha,” Momoa wrote in the post’s caption. The post includes a video where the two actors meet a group of people visiting the studios. “Well, it’s not a secret anymore,” Momoa joked about the appearance with Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck’s last appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman was in Justice League, released in 2017 – with Zack Snyder’s version in 2021. The actor also played Batman in Suicide Squad (2016) and Batman v Superman – The Origin of Justice (2016).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2023 with the return of James Wan to direct the plot about the aquatic hero. In addition to Momoa, the cast includes Amber Heard – who was prevented from leaving the franchise by the protagonist and director –, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and Randall Park.

Recently, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the film directed by Matt Reeves and which will have a sequel confirmed by Warner Bros. In addition, there will be the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash, scheduled for release on June 23, 2023.