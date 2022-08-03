Bolsonaro invites heads of state to September 7 protests

Luana Pedra – State of Minas

In 2021, the September 7 protests organized by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), were marked by criticism and threats to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and the discrediting of Brazilian electronic voting machines – (credit: Reproduction: Redes Sociais)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) invited rulers from Portuguese-speaking countries to the festivities in honor of the 7th of September, which this year mark the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence. The information was confirmed by Itamaraty.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so far, the international guests to commemorate the date were the heads of State Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (Portugal), João Lourenço (Angola), José Maria Neves (Cape Verde), Umaro Sissoco Embaló (Guinea -Bissau), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Carlos Vila Nova (São Tomé and Príncipe) and José Ramos-Horta (Timor-Leste).





The Portuguese president’s trip has already been confirmed by the country’s Parliament and Rebelo should arrive in Brazil on the 6th and stay until September 10th.

During the PL convention, held on July 24, Bolsonaro called on his electorate to participate in Brazil’s Independence Day parades, saying that the people would take to the streets “for the last time”.

After two years without the presence of the military because of the pandemic, the expectation is that 4,500 employees of the Armed Forces will be part of the parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. The president will be in the federal capital at that moment, in the morning, but soon after he will go to Rio de Janeiro, where the protests will be concentrated.