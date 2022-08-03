Brazilian advances up to 40% of salary to pay bills

Many workers have been looking for companies to advance part of their salary to pay emergency expenses. Know more.

With inflation that has already reached double digits, the Brazilian budget has become increasingly tight. As a result, many workers have been looking for companies to advance part of their salary to pay emergency expenses, monthly expenses, such as food or school for their child, or even pay larger debts such as credit card and bank debts.

Generally, the advance payment service for part of the salary becomes available based on requests from the employees themselves. For many workers, the alternative became an option to reach the end of the month.

At Creditas, which has made the service available since the end of 2020, there was an increase of more than 200% in requests for salary advances in the first half of this year compared to last year.

About 96% of workers who anticipated their salaries in the period requested an average of R$ 2 thousand.

Viviane Sales, vice president of Creditas Benefits, for the iG website, pointed out that anticipation is advantageous, as these workers do not necessarily need credit, but they need resources to resolve specific issues.

“With this solution, you can give anticipation to those who need it and when they need it. We have 80% of the Brazilian population in debt, 30% are in debt and we have more than 60% of employees with more than 50% of their income committed. So, this is hardly happening in companies.”

Through Creditas, it is possible to advance up to 40% of the salary, and the first two requests are free, but from the third there is a fee of R$ 5.00. In addition, there is no interest charge.

According to a survey carried out by Creditas from its own service, in January 2022, 63% of workers with a formal contract had at least 50% of their income committed to debt.

After realizing that many people took payroll loans at low values, which is not indicated, the fintech Paketá, incorporated the salary advance into its services in February this year.

Approximately 1,750 companies from different sectors have already joined the service. Thus, Paketá advances from 30% to 40% of the salary, with an average value of R$ 500.00. The fee varies according to the established agreement, and can be from R$ 2.00 to R$ 5.00. And there is no interest charge.

