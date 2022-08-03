Brazilian giant closes the hiring of midfielder Luan, from Corinthians, informs GE

Agreement will be until the end of the Brasileirão

Midfielder Luan, 29 years old, with a great experience and peak lived with the colors of Grêmio, elected, even, the best player in America, is the newest reinforcement of Santos for the rest of the Brasileirão. The information is from the GE.

According to the portal, Corinthians and Santos reached an agreement for the transfer of Luan. The agreement will run until the end of this Brasileirão, and the player is expected at CT Rei Pelé to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract.

In the Timão of this 2020, Luan never managed, in fact, to live a good moment. The midfielder arrived with great expectations, after a great spell at Grêmio. However, things did not go as expected and now, at Santos, he will have the chance to resume his good football.

Timão’s idea is to lend Luan’s football in order to make the athlete recover his football in order to sell it. At Santos, the São Paulo board believes that this could happen, since he will have space in the Santos team, unlike Vitor Pereira.

luan

In almost 300 Grêmio games, Luan was champion of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, being elected the ‘King of America’ in 2017.