Caixa releases consultation of values ​​by APPs

Beneficiaries of Brazil aid and gas ticket You can now check the August payment amounts. Caixa Econômica Federal announced that consultations are available on apps box has and Aid Brazil.

Those assisted by the programs will receive aid in an orderly manner, based on the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS), starting on August 9th. The first to withdraw the resources will be the families with the NIS ending in 1.

The last payment will be for those with final NIS 0 on August 22nd. It is important to note that all payments are made on business days only. See the full dates below!

Aid Brasil Calendar for August

Check out this month’s benefit payment schedule:

End 1 NIS: Aug 9

End 2 NIS: Aug 10

End 3 NIS: August 11

End 4 NIS: August 12

End 5 NIS: August 15

End 6 NIS: August 16

End 7 NIS: August 17

End 8 NIS: August 18

End 9 NIS: Aug 19

End NIS 0: August 22

According to Caixa, 2.2 million new families became part of Auxílio Brasil this month. In addition, 4.7 million cards have already been produced. Items will be sent to families at the addresses provided during registration in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

Recalling that the minimum floor of the program went from R$ 400 to R$ 600 after approval by the Aid PEC.

gas voucher

The national gas voucher also had its value updated. Before, the benefit paid the equivalent of half the average price of a 13 kg cylinder. Now, the current value for this two-month period is 100% of the product value.

Check the dates of this month’s calendar, which follows the same dates as Auxílio Brasil:

In August, the amount of gas voucher transfer will be R$ 110, with 5.6 million families served by the measure.