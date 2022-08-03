Can I still sign up to receive Pix Trucker?

Anyone who was not registered with ANTT until May 31, has no chance of receiving the Pix Trucker

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The 5 best credit cards to accumulate points and live unforgettable experiences

To receive the Pix Caminhoneiro in the amount of BRL 1,000, which will cover self-employed truck drivers, the professional must be registered in the system of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) by May 31 of this year. Therefore, it is not possible to apply for the benefit.

In summary, those who were not registered with ANTT until May 31 have no chance of receiving the benefit. The truck driver who is on the list will have a chance to be selected. However, the government has not yet released the names of the selected professionals.

According to the government’s estimate, the Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Caminhoneiro), better known as Pix Caminhoneiro, will cover approximately 900,000 autonomous cargo transporters.

Who is entitled to Pix Trucker?

Autonomous cargo carriers registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022 are entitled to Pix Caminhoneiro.

Therefore, regardless of the number of vehicles that the professional has, the monthly payment of the benefit will be R$ 1 thousand. In addition, you will not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to access the amount.

In addition, program beneficiaries must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

In all, 6 installments of R$ 1,000 will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December. In August, 2 transfers will be made.

C6 Bank launches novelty and will have credit for small entrepreneurs

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor and Welfare

MEI Truck Driver is also entitled

As long as they have registered by May 21, 2022, MEI Caminhoneiro will also be able, as an autonomous cargo carrier registered with the RNTRC, to receive the Pix Caminhoneiro.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com