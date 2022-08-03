CBLOL 2022: TitaN says RED is “getting back on track” | lol

“When we were 8-1, we already knew we had a good chance of making the playoffs. People were calmer and calmer. I think we relaxed, to be quite honest, and then we woke up, you know, to see what we were really doing wrong and what we should be more active in to be proactive again, as it was before. We’re still making a lot of mistakes that weren’t meant to be missed, but we’re getting back on track, and everything is going well. In training, everything is going very well too. We haven’t missed a lot of training. In a month we missed two training sessions and look at that. We’re fine,” commented TitaN, at a press conference, this Sunday, after RED Canids’ victory against KaBuM.