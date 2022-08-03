China imposes sanctions on Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi’s visit | World

The China suspended imports of items such as fruit and fish products of the autonomous island. It also halted exports of natural sand to Taiwan.

Chinese customs still suspended imports of 35 Taiwanese cookie and candy exporters.

Executives from the four Taiwanese companies — solar power producer Speedtech Energy Co., Hyweb Technology Co., medical equipment maker Skyla and cold chain vehicle fleet management company SkyEyes — will be banned from entering mainland China.

The Chinese government also said that other measures could be taken, if necessary.

Between January and June 2022, Chinese imports from Taiwan reached US$122.5 billion, up 7.3% from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed. The main imported products included integrated circuits and electronic components.

Nancy Pelosi went to the Taiwan legislature and also met with the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen.

On Wednesday morning, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the region an “open political provocation that jeopardizes the sovereignty of the Asian country”.

“This proves again that some US politicians have become the ‘troublemakers’ of China-US relations and the US has become the #1 ‘saboteur’ of Taiwan Strait peace and stability,” Wang said in a statement.

The Chinese diplomat urged Washington not to stand in the way of China’s great reunification, development and revitalization. He accused Washington of “manipulating the game of geopolitics”.

Wang also emphasized that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the Chinese legislature, was another Chinese government body to protest Pelosi’s visit to the region. “The Taiwan issue concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions,” a spokesperson for the organization said.

Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang called Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan “reckless and provocative”. He made the comments during an interview with the US television network CNN. “The parliamentarian’s visit sends a very wrong signal to the separatist forces of ‘Taiwan independence’,” he said.