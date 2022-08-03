Christian Bale and 9 other child actors who became successful as adults

Christian Bale returned to the big screen after a three-year absence with Thor: Love and Thunder, wowing audiences with his performance as Gorr, the God Butcher. With big hits like his role as Batman behind him, it’s amazing to consider the fact that Bale started out as a child actor.

There were many other well-known stars who were very popular as young artists and became successful stars as adults. They range from child TV stars like Zendaya to big screen favorites like Christina Ricci and more. It’s interesting to see which roles made them popular when they were young and which movies and shows have kept them famous to this day.

your turn in Sun Empire remains Christian Bale’s favorite performance for many fans, the film being the actor’s second theatrical release. Mio in the distant land was Bale’s big screen debut, which he filmed with Sun Empire before turning 13 years old.

Bale’s first screen credit was in 1986. Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna at age 12, and the actor has come a long way since then. His first major role as an adult was in little women at age 20, with the actor now known for hits like The dark Knight. Bale also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The fighter.

Kenan Thompson’s Claim to Fame Was the Comedy Series all thiswho became known for starring young people in a SNL-like show aimed at a teenage audience. Thompson was around 15 years old when he was cast in the series, while his first acting credit was in D2: The Mighty Ducks at the same age.

Though technically an adult when he starred Kenan & Kel at 18, Thompson was still very young when he experienced most success. Of course, his more mainstream credit was as the longest-serving cast member of Saturday night livewhich he has been a part of since 2003. The actor and comedian has also starred in other successful films such as fat Alberto and the self-titled comedy Kenan.

There are more than several well-received Scarlett Johansson films so far, with the actress becoming a major critical and commercial success. Before starring in Oscar-nominated films like Jojo rabbit and wedding story, along with box office golds like The AvengersJohansson was a prolific child actress.

He debuted at age 9 in North and a skit on TV in Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Johansson followed with parts in home alone 3 and several other movies like If Lucy fell and just cause. She is now mostly known for older roles in features like Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Don Jonnotably improving his child acting career by a long way.

Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the power of the dog led to an interest in Kirsten Dunst’s best films, which also feature her work as a child star. Dunst won her first role at age 6 in the anthology film New York stories before Interview with a Vampire served as his breakthrough.

The actress was just 12 years old when she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress for Interview with a Vampire. However, their parts in blockbusters like Spider man and critically acclaimed features such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, that made her a mainstream star. Dunst was also a successful TV star with roles in fargo and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

There have been many acclaimed films starring Zendaya, with the actress firmly landing in more mature roles in dramas such as Euphoria. Until Zendaya’s turn as MJ in the MCU Spider-Man: Homecoming it was her playing a teenager in her 20s.

However, Zendaya was a successful child star before starring in films like Dune, having been a Disney sensation. the comedy In the rhythm was responsible for the popularity of Zendaya, which she starred in at age 13. Zendaya’s young career continued in various appearances on Disney Channel shows, but she has since left her Disney days due to her great success now with blockbusters like the greatest showman.

Anna Paquin set a ridiculously high standard for herself and child actors around the world by winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at age 11 in her debut film, the piano. His success in children’s acting continued with acclaimed performances in fly home and other works.

Still, fans today know her mainly for her participation in X-Men movie series and the monster show for adults True Blood. Paquin also received nominations for his work on Bury my heart in the wounded knee and The Brave Heart of Irena Sendler to leave her child acting career firmly behind.

Christina Ricci may be one of the best-known child actresses of all time, thanks to her role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. She made her film debut even earlier, at age 9, in mermaids and also starred in the hit children’s horror comedy casper.

Ricci has discarded that image for a while now with adult roles in Monster, Penelope, and yellow jackets. The actress is known these days for playing dark characters with an edge thanks to TV shows like The Chronicles of Lizzie Borden and Z: The Beginning of Everything. Interestingly, she will take a trip back to her child acting days with the Wednesday series set The Addams Family universe.

Drew Barrymore achieved fame as a child actress with ET the Extraterrestrial, which was the highest-grossing film at the time. His debut took place earlier with altered states like a 5 year old two years ago. Although her filmography was huge even before she turned 18, the actress still became better known as an adult.

Barrymore’s range was first seen in Shout out where even her small role drew attention. She then turned into a comedic actress with roles in Charlie’s Angels, 50 First Dates and Music and Lyrics, between others. His move to TV was equally successful with Netflix. Santa Clarita Diet and presenting his talk show The Drew Barrymore Show since 2020.

Michael B. Jordan’s work as a child actor is unique in that he has never appeared in films and shows aimed at a young audience. His first mainstream film was the sports comedy hardballappearing as a teenager on a baseball team.

Jordan’s role as Wallace in The wire took him to the big leagues, being 15 at the time he played a troubled drug dealer. Since then, Jordan has become a top-tier star with blockbusters like Belief and Black Panther. He first gained attention in the critically acclaimed Fruitvale Station as a movie star, while his TV success as an adult began with Friday Night Lights.

Jodie Foster has been acting since she was 5 years old, starting with the sitcom RFD Mayberry Foster’s prolific career spanned the big screen with Napoleon and Samantha at 9 years of age. It was from Martin Scorsese Cabby that propelled her to stardom, with Foster still just 13 at the time.

Still, the actress became a huge star as an adult with hits like The Silence of the Lambs and the accused, both of which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Foster also went on to direct with little man tate and continued on paper with home for the holidays, money monsterand more.