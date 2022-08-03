Corinthians notes: Cantillo ‘gave Flamengo a goal’ and VP ‘wrong everything’

Corinthians got complicated in Libertadores. The 2-0 defeat to Flamengo at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the quarterfinals, left Timão in a difficult situation in the continental tournament. This Tuesday’s result (2), marked by a controversial move and a fatal error by Cantillo, forces the Parque São Jorge club to win by at least two goals in Maracanã to decide the spot on penalties.

At Live from Corinthiansprogram of UOL Esporte right after Timão’s matches, journalists Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone evaluated the performance of Corinthians players in the duel against Flamengo. There were criticisms of Cantillo, whose failure in a ball out resulted in the first red-black goal, and of coach Vitor Pereira, for the way he started the team.

Check out the notes for Corinthians players and coach:

cassio

Vitão – No fault in the goals – 7.5

Perrone – It wasn’t his fault for the goals – 7.5

Fagner

Vitão – There was no one to call – 4.5

Perrone – I expected more strength from him in support – 4

Bruno Mendez

Vitão – The best of the defense – 6

Perrone – 5.5

babble

Vitão – 5

Perrone – Slipped on the second goal – 4.5

Lucas Piton

Vitão – Didn’t mark anyone and didn’t make a baseline move – 4

Perrone – 4.5

Du Queiroz

Vitão – Poor performance – 4

Perrone – 5

Cantillo

Vitão – Gave a cart and took yellow. Gave the goal to Flamengo – 0

Perrone – Very bad – two

Maycon

Vitão – no grade

Perrone – It even started well, but it got hurt – no grade

Gustavo Mosquito

Vitão – 4.5

Perrone – Started well, but then dissolved along with the team – 5

addon

Vitão – 4

Perrone – I didn’t like it – 4

Yuri Alberto

Vitão – Stole a ball and gave a pass to Mosquito – 4.5

Perrone – Needs chemistry, but it didn’t go well – 4

Giuliano

Vitão – 5

Perrone – 4

Fausto Vera

Vitão – 5

Perrone – Still needs a lot of adaptation – 5

Roger Guedes

Vitão – 4

Perrone – Entered willingly at least – 5.5

Giovanni

Vitão – 4.5

Perrone – 5

Ron

Vitão – no grade

Perrone – no grade

Victor Pereira

Vitão – Corinthians lost the game in the lineup. The ‘genius’ put Cantillo as steering wheel and Fábio Santos on the bench. It took a while to get the team together. Didn’t fix the left side. Did it all wrong – 0

Perrone – Couldn’t fix the team. Didn’t see the problems – 3

Don’t miss out! The next edition of Live from Corinthians will be on Saturday (6), right after the match against Avai for the Brasileirão. You can follow the program through the UOL Channel, in the app UOL Scoreon the Corinthians page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.