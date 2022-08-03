Corinthians only managed to become a knockout once in Libertadores | Corinthians

In 20 knockout matches that Corinthians has already played in Libertadores, the team lost in 11 opportunities, qualifying only once and being eliminated in ten.
Read too:
+ Performances: see Timão’s notes
+ Corinthians records the highest income in the history of the Arena
The only time Corinthians managed to advance after losing the first game was in the round of 16 of 2000. After being defeated by Rosario Central by 3-2, in Argentina, Timão returned the score in São Paulo and advanced on penalties.
Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
The results of Corinthians as a visitor in this Libertadores make the feat even more difficult. Timão still hasn’t won away from home. There are three draws and one defeat.
Next Tuesday, at Maracanã, Timão needs to win by three goals to advance to the semifinals of Libertadores. If they win by two goals, the dispute will be on penalties.
Best moments: Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores 2022
See below all the Libertadores playoffs in which the Corinthians came out losing:
Round of 16 1991 – eliminated
- Boca Juniors 3 x 1 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 1 x 1 Boca Juniors
Quarterfinals 1996 – eliminated
- Corinthians 0 x 3 Gremio (one way)
- Gremio 0 x 1 Corinthians
Quarterfinals 1999 – eliminated
- Palmeiras 2 x 0 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 2 (2) x (4) 0 Palmeiras
Round of 16 2000 – classified
- Rosario Central 3 x 2 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 3 (4) x (3) 2 Rosario Central
Round of 16 2003 – eliminated
- River 2 x 1 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 2 x 1 River Plate
Round of 16 2006 – eliminated
- River 3 x 2 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 1 x 3 River
Round of 16 2010 – eliminated
- Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo
Round of 16 2013 – eliminated
- Boca 1 x 0 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 1 x 1 Boca
Round of 16 2015 – eliminated
- Guarani 2 x 0 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 0 x 1 Guarani
Round of 16 2018 – eliminated
- Lap 1 x 0 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 2 x 1 Colo
Pre-Libertadores 2020 – eliminated
- Guarani 1 x 0 Corinthians (one way)
- Corinthians 2 x 1 Guarani
“Football has complicated games: this was one”, says Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction
Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!
+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge