Coritiba lineup: Hernán Pérez is regularized and can debut against Santos; Egidio stays out | coritiba

Coritiba can have the debut of striker Hernán Pérez against Santos, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be on Monday, at 20h, at Couto Pereira.

Announced as a reinforcement last week, the 33-year-old Paraguayan player had his name published in the CBF IDB and is available to coach Gustavo Morínigo. He was even listed to face Goiás, but was not regularized in time.

Hernán Pérez, in training with Coritiba

Hernán Pérez has not played since November last year, when he was at Al-Ahli, in Qatar. He can play on both sides of the attack and initially disputed a spot with holders Igor Paixão and Alef Manga.

Coxa has the return of midfielder Thonny Anderson, who was suspended. On the other hand, left-back Egídio is out after being sent off in the last game, against Goiás. Guilherme Biro should be the substitute.

Coritiba reappeared this Tuesday, starting the preparation for the game with Santos. The holders did a regenerative job. Coach Gustavo Morínigo should start assembling the team from Wednesday.

Guillermo : 24 (18 holders)

: 24 (18 holders) Matías Galarza : 6 (5 holders)

: 6 (5 holders) Juan Carlos Diaz : 0

: 0 Hernán Pérez : 0

: 0 Jesus Trinity : 1

: 1 Pablo Garcia : 6 (3 holders)

: 6 (3 holders) Adrian Martínez: 17 (6 holders)

Coritiba is in 15th place in Serie A, with 22 points, two above z-4. In the next round, the Thigh receives the saints on Monday, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira.

coritiba x Santos : 08/08, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 08/08, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) coritiba x Atlético-MG : 08/14, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 08/14, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) Fluminense x Coritiba: 20/08, Saturday, 20:30 – Maracanã (Brazilian)