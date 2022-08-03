Cruzeiro vs Tombense: see the partial of tickets sold for the game

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress Cruzeiro fans promise to fill Mineirão against Tombense

Cruzeiro fans have already bought more than 15,000 tickets for the match against Tombense. The game will be this Saturday (6), at 19h, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, for the 22nd round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

Starting this Thursday (4), the general public will also be able to purchase tickets for the game (click here). Ticket sales started this Monday afternoon (1st) for supporters (click here). Ticket prices range from R$60 to R$150 (R$30 and R$75 at half).

With the sale of more than 15 thousand tickets in just two days, the expectation is that Gigante da Pampulha will once again receive a large audience. Below, see the table of audience and income of Cruzeiro as home team in Série B this season.

Raposa’s board decided to open only the Yellow (Lower and Upper), Orange (Lower and Upper), Red (Lower and Upper) and Purple (Lower) sectors. The Upper Purple Sector will only open in case of high demand.

Cruzeiro audiences as home team in Serie B

Ranking of Cruzeiro’s home audiences in Serie B 10th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, at Mineirão, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 10th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, at Mineirão, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 9º Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, at Mineirão, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 9º Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, at Mineirão, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 8º Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 8º Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 7th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 7th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 6th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, at Mineirão, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 6th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, at Mineirão, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 5th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, at Mineirão, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 5th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, at Mineirão, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, at Mineirão, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, at Mineirão, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3rd Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, at Mineirão, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3rd Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, at Mineirão, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2nd Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Série B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2nd Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Série B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1st Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa – 58,397 fans, at Mineirão, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 1st Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa – 58,397 fans, at Mineirão, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress

Brusque – 19,115

Londrina – 14,074

Guild – 21,831*

Sampaio Corrêa – 58,397

CRB – ​​42,004

Ponte Preta – 58,076

Sport – 39,032

Vila Nova – 34,957

Novorizontino – 46,890

Bahia – 49,066

*Independence game

Income values

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00

– Purple (Bottom and Top) – Whole: R$ 150.00; Sock: BRL 75.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00

Visiting fans will be able to buy their tickets, also through the website, for the Roxo Superior sector, Portão A, for R$ 150.00 for the whole and R$ 75.00 for the half.