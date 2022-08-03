Curiosities | ‘Signs’, classic film by M. Night Shyamalan, turns 20!

One of the best known and most beloved films in the filmography of M. Night Shyamalan is, without a doubt, ‘Signals’.

Directed and written by the filmmaker, the 2002 film takes us to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where Graham Hess (Mel Gibson), a widower, lives with his two children, Morgan (Rory Culkin) and Bo (Abigail Breslin). Merrill also lives with them (Joaquin Phoenix), Graham’s brother. He resides on a farm and was the pastor of the region, but refuses to be called as a priest, as he has questioned his faith since his wife, Colleen (Patricia Kalember), was killed when she was run over by Ray Reddy (Shyamalan), a resident of the area who fell asleep while driving. Suddenly the Hess are quite intrigued by the appearance of mysterious and gigantic circles, which appear unexpectedly in their plantation without the slightest trace of who made them or why they were made.

With relatively positive reviews, the film became a commercial success, grossing over US$408 million around the planet, as well as being nominated for several awards.

on the day of today, August 02, ‘Signals’ complete twenty years since its launch and, to celebrate his birthday, we prepared a short article listing some backstage trivia.

The art in the book about extraterrestrials was done by Shyamalan’s daughter, Saleka Shyamalan .

. Phoenix replaced Mark Ruffalo in the role of Merrill, who had to leave the project due to a brain tumor that was later confirmed to be benign.

Crop circles are real, as Shyamalan doesn’t particularly like using CGI.

The production used a new irrigation technique to make the corn grow faster, which the Delaware Valley College of Agriculture adopted for itself.

Shyamalan remained so secretive about the script that Gibson joked that it “came with a padlock.”

unusually, James Newton Howard started composing the soundtrack for the feature film before it was shot, as he was able to work from the detailed storyboards from Shyamalan.

The director quotes 'The birds', 'Night of the Living Dead' and 'Vampires of Souls' as the main influences for the film.

Gibson’s name was listed as “Lem Nosbig” to prevent any non-team members from knowing what days he would be in the hospital. sets of filming.

The birthday scene was chosen as one of the scariest scenes of all time by film critics.

Originally, the aliens were supposed to be invisible, but Shyamalan didn’t get the desired effect.

