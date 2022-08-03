Death toll rises to 4 in California’s biggest wildfire of the year | World

The biggest wildfire this year in California, in the United States, has already left four dead, local authorities said on Tuesday (2). Search teams continue to search for more possible fire victims. (video above) .

The flames started last Friday in Klamath National Park and have already burned more than 22,000 hectares. The McKinney fire, as it was named, was favored by unpredictable winds and temperatures of almost 40ºC in the region.

Sheriff spokeswoman Courtney Kreider said 4,500 people had been ordered to evacuate and added that about 100 structures, from sheds to homes, were impacted by the flames.

“100-year-old houses, a lodge that was built in the 1920s, are now gone,” Roger Derry, who moved to the area in 1977, said in an interview. “Our community hall has been completely engulfed in flames. The post office is basically burned and destroyed. There’s a lot of loss of family here.”

Nearly 1,300 firefighters work trying to put out the flames and protect neighboring communities. In the last few hours, weather conditions have eased and it has started to rain in the region, and forecasts include the possibility of storms, which could contribute to extinguishing the fire.