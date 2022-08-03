Dell launches the XPS 13 Plus notebook in Brazil

THE dell announced this Tuesday (02) the launch of XPS 13 Plus, a notebook that will be manufactured in Brazil and, according to the company, reimagines the segment of ultra-compact premium equipment with a focus on performance, portability and design. The equipment is certified by Intel with the EVO seal, which indicates premium standards of portability and performance.

The device combines a 12th generation Intel processor – Intel i7-1260P, 1TB of storage and 4th generation NVMe SSD, which is the fastest storage standard available in the segment, plus up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM (5200MHz) – the fastest already equipped on a Dell notebook until then, highlights the company in a note.

In terms of design and construction, the new XPS 1 Plus includes a glass touchpad that is integrated into the palmrest on a single plate of glass. The component provides haptic feedback through sensors and motors that sense finger pressure and respond precisely, emulating clicks. The keyboard of this new version has also been reimagined, the keys have been approximated in a format with no space between them. Thus, it was possible to include larger keys with a concave shape that facilitates typing and provides more comfort to the user. In Brazil, this equipment will be customized with keyboard already in the ABNT2 standard.

In place of physical function keys, the design features a row of backlit capacitive (touch-sensitive) keys that adjust with use, switching between media controls and shortcuts and traditional function keys. “The absence of physical keys and the format of the finish were designed to allow an improved airflow of the internal components, which, in turn, is largely responsible for the performance leap made possible by the equipment’s superior power outlet”highlights Dell.

The 13-inch InfinityEdge panel will be available in Brazil with options with UHD+ or Full HD+ resolution, both with up to 500 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB coverage. In both models, the device supports an extended color gamut and better contrast and brightness with HDR Dolby Vision.

“The XPS 13 Plus is a look forward to the notebook segment. The new version reimagines form and content to deliver a high-performance experience in a distraction-free design that combines simplicity, symmetry and serenity.” says Fabiano Honain, product manager at Dell Technologies.

“The Intel Evo platform seal indicates the best notebooks, developed so that the user can perform all their tasks, wherever they are, supporting those who work with several applications open at the same time, make heavy use of media and constant switching , in addition to having all the necessary resources for those who need to be productive on the go. It combined with Intel’s 12th generation processors ensure the best user experience.” says Carlos Buarque, Marketing Director at Intel Brazil.

price and availability