Deyverson arrives in MT to sign a contract with Cuiabá | cuiabá

Striker Deyverson landed in Mato Grosso this Wednesday morning to sign a contract with Cuiabá. At 31, the player has been free on the market since leaving Palmeiras in early July.

1 of 2 Deyverson celebrates a goal in Palmeiras vs Flamengo — Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE Deyverson celebrates a goal in Palmeiras x Flamengo – Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

Deyverson was seen at Marechal Rondon International Airport, in Várzea Grande, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Mato Grosso. The tendency is for the striker to undergo exams this Wednesday and be officially announced by the club.

With confirmation of the hiring, he will be Cuiabá’s second reinforcement in the current national transfer window. The first was attacking midfielder Gabriel Pirani, who arrived on loan from Santos until the end of the year.

2 of 2 Deyverson was photographed at Marechal Rondon International Airport — Photo: Reproduction Deyverson was photographed at Marechal Rondon International Airport — Photo: Reproduction

Deyverson’s last match was on March 20, in a duel between Palmeiras against Bragantino, in the group stage of the Paulista Championship. He entered the field in the second half, played for 16 minutes and scored a goal, in addition to being expelled from the match.

Deyverson was the hero of the São Paulo team in the 2021 Copa Libertadores, when he scored the title goal in the final against Flamengo. He also won the Recopa Sudamericana and Campeonato Paulista in 2022, and the Campeonato Brasileiro in 2018. His contract with Palmeiras ended at the end of June and there was no renewal.

The striker must arrive with starter status in Dourado’s attack command. André and Jenison are the options for the role, but midfielder Rodriguinho has been playing in the position with coach António Oliveira.