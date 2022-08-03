Did Jane Foster’s Tragic End Happen in the Comics?

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest and greatest movie from Marvel Studios and arrived last month in theaters around the world. And since its announcement there in mid-2019, the great curiosity of the fans was in the POWERFUL THOR! After all, no one expected that we would see Jane Foster return to the MCU and adapt this very special arc.

READ TOO!

Before we go any further, just a basic and even obvious warning. But as you can imagine, this article is full of SPOILERS for Thor! So, if you haven’t seen the movie, read at your own risk.

Well, one of the great and tragic twists of the film is that the powers of Thor granted to Jane have directly affected her ability to fight cancer. Going to the extreme that if she used her powers just one more time, it would be fatal.

Proving herself to be a great heroine, she does so to help the Son of Odin in the final battle against Gorr. Without many wild departures from the script, Jane really ends up dying. Although she is honored to go to Valhalla, it is the end of the heroine in the MCU, at least for now and on that plane.

But does this tragic ending happen in the Mighty Thor comics? Or are things quite different? Let us explain everything to you!

It turns out that Jane faces the same dilemma in the comics, in a much more intense way. And she succumbs and dies after sacrificing herself to defeat the villain Mangog after the DESTRUCTION of Mjolnir. Jane bids farewell to Thor, and her soul lies before Valhalla.

Odin and Thor team up to resurrect Jane Foster

Thor, alongside Odin and the goddess Tempest manage to resurrect her. Now without the hammer, Jane returns all her efforts to chemotherapy. Given her importance, she continues to participate in Marvel stories, and in the future she even becomes a Valkyrie!

Which is an element many fans hope will be used as an excuse to bring her back to the MCU. Which could be a far more natural argument than appealing to the multiverse card.

Or maybe we just have to accept that the character has really made her final sacrifice and her time has come to rest on the big screen. But it’s impossible to stop comic book fans from dreaming!

What do you think? Would you like to see her back? who knows in Avengers: Secret Wars? At the same time that doubt about the future also hangs over Thor himself, whose fifth film still doesn’t have any predictions.

While we wait, keep an eye out here at Marvel’s legacy for more information. And also check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Thor: Love & Thunder!