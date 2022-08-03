Discover Nicole Kidman’s Secret to a (Really) Happy Marriage

Research shows that in order to have a successful relationship, there must be more positive interactions with the partner than negative ones. Small gestures to show that energy and consideration are focused on your love are key ingredients.

Helping each other through difficult times is essential. Months after the wedding, when Urban went to rehab, Kidman helped him and stayed by his side. Years later, when the actress lost her father, Urban was with her.

Healthy couples can strengthen each other in difficult times. They can do this by acknowledging the problem, empathizing with each other, and using active listening.

The key to spending quality time together is being able to disconnect from work. They lead a “simple, quiet” life in Nashville. They do not allow any work at home and do not use computers in bed or have a TV in the bedroom.

Kidman said of meeting Urban: “It was the best thing that ever happened to me.” Urban agrees, saying that marrying the right person is his greatest achievement in life. Expressing gratitude is extremely important. It shows that you care and celebrates the positive aspects of the relationship. But being grateful also helps you feel happy and satisfied.

The biggest advice for a happy marriage from Nicole de Kidman is simple: keep contributing. The actress says her only advice is to know that she needs to continue to contribute to the “we” and ask, “Does this work for us?”