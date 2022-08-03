Discover Your PC’s Six Most Important Components | computers

Anyone who is used to the world of PCs knows well the importance of each part inside the machine. Although each component has its own function, some in particular are inevitably more crucial to the functioning of the computer than others. When assembling your own PC, for example, parts such as the motherboard, processor or video card deserve special attention for the user.

Next, the TechTudo separated the six most important hardware components for your PC. It is worth remembering that the cited pieces are not listed in order of importance.

The motherboard is one of the bases for building the PC, since it defines many of the characteristics that the equipment will have. Among these characteristics is, for example, which processor will be used according to its socket. In general, there are two types of most common boards, having models for AMD processors or for Intel processors (identified by their chipset). Each motherboard supports a processor type or generation, so an AMD card does not support Intel processors and vice versa.

Motherboards can have very different formats, with more compact models for Micro ATX cases and more robust boards aimed at meeting enthusiast systems. The piece also defines the maximum amount of RAM supported, as well as connectivity and other very important features such as storage and support for audio and video solutions. In addition, the motherboard is also linked to cooling solutions and overclocking,

CPU or processor is what we can define as the heart of the PC, being the component responsible for carrying out all the necessary calculations for the execution of the applications. Processor choice tends to be done in parallel with motherboard choice, as one depends on the other. The CPU is one of the components that most impacts the performance of the PC and, therefore, it must be chosen according to the proposed use of the equipment.

The market has basically two main manufacturers of desktop processors, namely AMD and Intel. On the part of AMD, the Athlon line is the option for entry-level computers, being simpler processors, which promise performance for less complex tasks. Ryzen processors appear in versions for entry users with the Ryzen 3, for the intermediate audience with the Ryzen 5 and for enthusiasts with the Ryzen 7 and Threadripper processors.

On the Intel side, the entry-level processors are the Pentium and Intel Core i3. The Intel Core i5 are more advanced chips, making them the most competitive models on the market. For the advanced audience, the solutions are the Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i9. The better the processor, the better its clock, number of cores and threads, as well as support for more features such as multi-threading, overclocking and others.

3. GPU (or integrated video)

GPU or video card, as the name suggests, is the component responsible for calculating the graphics generated by the PC. The simplest GPU solutions are integrated into the processor — that is, they are inside the component, encapsulated on the same chip. As a component that shares resources with the processor, integrated GPUs tend to offer less performance than dedicated GPUs. This happens because an integrated GPU uses part of the PC’s RAM memory as video memory, which ends up compromising its performance.

A dedicated GPU is a video card that is separate from the processor, which even has its own graphics processor, as well as dedicated memory that does not compromise the PC’s RAM volume. Dedicated graphics cards offer more performance as they are optimized for graphics processing, being essential for anyone who will play games or perform complex graphics operations with the PC.

Currently, the main manufacturers of dedicated graphics chips are AMD and Nvidia, but Intel is already preparing its first models of dedicated graphics cards that should hit the market in the next few years. The characteristics to look out for in a video card are its clock, amount of VRAM (dedicated memory), connections and resource support.

RAM memory is fast access memory that is responsible for forwarding data from storage to the processor, thus being a very important component for more performance. Currently, most modern operating systems require at least 4 GB of memory, which is a common value even on entry-level computers.

Memories are a component arranged in modules, and the most used standard today is DDR4. The expectation of the segment, however, is that soon the new standard will be DDR5, which is still common only in high-performance motherboards. The main feature of memories are their frequencies, which, in more advanced modules, go from 4,000 MHz to the DDR4 standard.

HDDs and SSDs allow users to store data on their computers. In this way, the greater the storage, the more files, photos, programs can be stored on the machine. The most common type is hard drives or hard drives, which are an older technology that offers more space at a lower cost, but has limited performance.

SSDs are a newer storage solution. Because it uses much more modern technology, it tends to be many times faster than HDs, but has a higher cost than hard disks.

For those who need to store a lot of files, it may be interesting to consider HDs, since a HD with greater capacity tends to have a more affordable price than an SSD of the same volume. For those who prioritize performance, it is undoubtedly worth considering SSDs, which, by offering more speed, will allow the system, programs and files to run much faster.

Nowadays, it is very common to find computers on which the most used operating system and software are installed on an SSD; while, in the same system, there is a HD with greater capacity to store data and files that do not require much speed to run.

6. Power supply

The power supply is what gives power to the system to work, being connected directly to the motherboard. In some cases, it connects directly to the dedicated graphics card to provide supplemental power when needed.

The sources appear in the market being characterized basically by their power measured in Watts. The most common sources on the market are between 400 W and 500 W, being models that can meet the vast majority of computers. But there are still solutions that go much further, going beyond 1,000 W, which is only needed in more complex systems that really demand a lot of energy.

