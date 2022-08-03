Do I need to change the SIM to have access to 5G?

Currently, the capitals Brasília (DF), Porto Alegre (RS), João Pessoa (PB) and Belo Horizonte (MG) already operate on the 5G network. São Paulo will start transmitting the signal from next Thursday (4).

With the start of pure 5G transmission in the country, you may be asking yourself “Will I need to change my cell phone?”, “And is the chip still the same?” or “Will my city have 5G from my carrier?”

With that in mind, the Digital Look separated a list with the procedures of each operator in the transition to 5G, the list of devices enabled for the new network and the coverage map of the companies.

But first, it is important to note that the 5G signal that is starting to be transmitted in Brazilian capitals is called 5G SA (standalone), which is considered a pure signal because it operates on the 3.5GHz frequency. Prior to that, operators provided a 5G NSA (non-standalone) signal that was transmitted by 4G antennas at a lower frequency (2.5GHz).

Alive

According to Vivo’s website, customers with 4G chips will already be able to browse using the 5G network as soon as they are available in their city. The operator warns that only for the use of 5G SA (standalone) it will be necessary to change the chip.

To access the list of 5G devices that Vivo makes available. Click here. To see the operator’s coverage map, access: www.vivo.com.br/para-voce/por-que-vivo/qualidade/cobertura

clear

According to Anatel, Claro is currently in 3,800 Brazilian cities, a parameter used by the company in 5G coverage.

The operator also guarantees that customers with 4G chips can already access the network named by the operator of 5G+ – a non-standalone frequency -. To use the new 5G SA signal, it will be necessary to change the chip by the operator.

To access the complete list of Claro’s 5G devices. Click here. To see the operator’s coverage map, access: www.claro.com.br/mapa-de-cobertura

TIM

In the case of TIM, the operator guarantees that it will not be necessary to change the chip for 5G SA. However, initially TIM’s standalone 5G will be restricted to the TIM Black or TIM Black Família postpaid plans with the contracting of 50 GB of additional internet.

To access the complete list of TIM 5G devices. Click here. To see the operator’s coverage map, access: www.tim.com.br/para-voce/cobertura-e-roaming/5g#3907

The next cities to receive the 5G signal should be Goiânia (GO), Curitiba (PR), Salvador (BA) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ) Image: AlexLMX/Shutterstock.

Below, you can see the complete list of 5G devices approved by Anatel:

Apple:

iPhone SE

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

Motorola:

edge

edge 20

Edge 20 Pro

Edge 20 Lite

Edge 30

Edge 30 Pro

Moto G50 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G71

Moto G200

Moto G 5G

Moto G G100

Moto G82

There is also a model-only device, without a commercial name, xt-2223-2

Samsung:

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy M52

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M33

Galaxy A13 5G

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A33

