Do I need to change the SIM to have access to 5G?

Currently, the capitals Brasília (DF), Porto Alegre (RS), João Pessoa (PB) and Belo Horizonte (MG) already operate on the 5G network. São Paulo will start transmitting the signal from next Thursday (4).
With the start of pure 5G transmission in the country, you may be asking yourself “Will I need to change my cell phone?”, “And is the chip still the same?” or “Will my city have 5G from my carrier?”
With that in mind, the Digital Look separated a list with the procedures of each operator in the transition to 5G, the list of devices enabled for the new network and the coverage map of the companies.
But first, it is important to note that the 5G signal that is starting to be transmitted in Brazilian capitals is called 5G SA (standalone), which is considered a pure signal because it operates on the 3.5GHz frequency. Prior to that, operators provided a 5G NSA (non-standalone) signal that was transmitted by 4G antennas at a lower frequency (2.5GHz).
Alive
According to Vivo’s website, customers with 4G chips will already be able to browse using the 5G network as soon as they are available in their city. The operator warns that only for the use of 5G SA (standalone) it will be necessary to change the chip.
To access the list of 5G devices that Vivo makes available. Click here. To see the operator’s coverage map, access: www.vivo.com.br/para-voce/por-que-vivo/qualidade/cobertura
clear
According to Anatel, Claro is currently in 3,800 Brazilian cities, a parameter used by the company in 5G coverage.
The operator also guarantees that customers with 4G chips can already access the network named by the operator of 5G+ – a non-standalone frequency -. To use the new 5G SA signal, it will be necessary to change the chip by the operator.
To access the complete list of Claro’s 5G devices. Click here. To see the operator’s coverage map, access: www.claro.com.br/mapa-de-cobertura
TIM
In the case of TIM, the operator guarantees that it will not be necessary to change the chip for 5G SA. However, initially TIM’s standalone 5G will be restricted to the TIM Black or TIM Black Família postpaid plans with the contracting of 50 GB of additional internet.
To access the complete list of TIM 5G devices. Click here. To see the operator’s coverage map, access: www.tim.com.br/para-voce/cobertura-e-roaming/5g#3907
Below, you can see the complete list of 5G devices approved by Anatel:
Apple:
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Mini
Motorola:
- edge
- edge 20
- Edge 20 Pro
- Edge 20 Lite
- Edge 30
- Edge 30 Pro
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G71
- Moto G200
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G G100
- Moto G82
- There is also a model-only device, without a commercial name, xt-2223-2
Samsung:
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy M23
- Galaxy M52
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy A13 5G
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A33
Image: Fit Ztudio/ Shutterstock
