Dudu revisited: striker returns in a new version to the stage where he was Palmeiras’ hero against Atlético-MG | palm trees

The last time he was at Mineirão, Palmeiras eliminated Atlético-MG in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores with a goal from Dudu. This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), Verdão returns to the stadium to face Galo again in the continental competition, this time for the quarterfinals.

And shirt 7 remains one of the main pieces of the team, so much so that he is the player with the most matches for Verdão this season – 44 of the 50 the team has played so far. The curious thing is that in only seven of them he stayed on the field until the end.

1 of 2 Dudu goal in Atlético-MG x Palmeiras — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Dudu’s goal in Atlético-MG x Palmeiras — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

Author of seven goals and six assists (not counting numbers from the Club World Cup) this season, Dudu plays a good part of the time as the winger on the right side of Abel Ferreira’s team, but he has had moments when he returned to play on the left with freedom to carry in the middle.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Best moments: Atlético-MG 1 x 1 Palmeiras, for the Libertadores semifinal

Amid public praise for shirt 7, Abel has already explained why he usually replaces him in most games, even when the score is still open or already in extra time.

– The wingers are game accelerators and at times they lose energy and only start playing with the ball. In the best teams, the first players to leave are centre-forwards, wingers. It’s refreshing the team, or it only had 11 players. It’s not like this. Today you play, tomorrow you play the other. We want income, production, goals. It is part and it is perfectly normal to have to change the wings, not only with me, but with everyone – said the coach after the victory over Internacional.

Watch Dudu’s assist for Gustavo Gómez’s goal

With the other coaches, Dudu played more often in the 90 minutes, but with Abel there are some factors that generate the need for a greater rotation: the tight schedule and the tactical obligation of making the wingers defend, often accompanying the opponent to the front row. defensive.

Faced with the speech of the Portuguese coach, who values ​​the group instead of individual highlights, the idol is not the great star of Alviverde as happened in most of his first spell, between 2015 and 2020, but remains one of the most creative players in the squad. .

2 of 2 Abel Ferreira guides Dudu during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira guides Dudu during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

In the conquest of the last Libertadores, Dudu was the main novelty for the knockout: he made his debut again in the round of 16, against Universidad Católica, and established himself again as a starter in the quarterfinals, against São Paulo, when he scored his first goal since the back from Al-Duhail, from Qatar.

Against Atlético-MG, in the semi, he was discreet in the goalless draw at Allianz Parque and got into trouble when he was substituted 20 minutes into the second half. At Mineirão, he took advantage of Gabriel Veron’s assistance and scored in the 1-1, which gave him the spot in the final in Montevideo.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Player with the most matches (379) and goals (82) for Palmeiras in the century, Dudu can reach the mark of ten titles for the club at the end of this season. And he arrives for this decision after scoring in Saturday’s victory over Ceará by 2 to 1, for the Brasileirão. The goal ended a 12-game fast.

Watch Dudu’s goal for Palmeiras against Ceará

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!