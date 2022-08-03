Dungeons & Dragons | Directors Address Sequel Possibility

While Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among the Rebels has barely debuted, its directors are already talking about the possibility of a sequel.

talking to the collider, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein say they never thought of this movie as part of a cinematic universe, and it wasn’t in the original plans to make sequels.

The duo, however, guarantees that if Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels work, a sequel is not frowned upon.

“There was no pressure on us to think in terms of a cinematic universe. Obviously we wanted to create characters and an environment that could grow, and that had the potential for more films, but that was not in the original plan of our approach to this.” – Said Goldstein. “By the way, this is an example for studios, because I think sometimes studios put the cart before the horse, and try to create these cinematic universes before the first movie even comes out. So I think they were smart and experienced enough to know that the first one has to work before you even dive into the others. That said, I think it’s a really good starting point for a lot of other potential films to come after it.” – Said Daley.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels revolves around a ragtag group who inadvertently retrieve a powerful artifact for a being of darkness and must find a way to stop him from unleashing evil upon the world. Chris Pine is leading the cast of the film alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels serves as an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game, typically played in worlds of high fantasy, danger and intrigue.

The premiere is scheduled for March 2, 2023, with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleyfrom the praised game nightresponsible for the direction and script.