Elisabeth Moss to Star in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator’s Series

In addition to the new season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Elisabeth Moss will star in another series on the Hulu platform. She signed on to play one of the lead roles in “The Veil”new program Steven Knightsame creator of “Peaky Blinders”. “The Veil” is being developed by Hulu in partnership with the FX channel.

The series is described as a thriller focused on the relationship of two women, who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. According to information released by Variety, one of the women has a secret and the other is on a mission to reveal it before thousands of people die.

“I am absolutely thrilled to tell this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” it says Knight. He will handle the scripts and share the executive production with Elsabeth Moss.

“We’ve brought together some of the most talented people in the business. I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark event on TV,” says the series creator.

With Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres new season in September

Elisabeth will still be seen in the new season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, which will premiere on September 14 in the United States, with two episodes. The others will be released partially, one per week. Globoplay, which has the series “The Handmaid’s Tale” in its catalog, has not yet announced when it will premiere in Brazil.

In Season 5, audiences will see June fighting to overthrow Gilead, already knowing that it was June who had her husband killed (Joseph Fiennes). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the series creator Bruce Miller said that the story is reaching a crucial point. He doesn’t know if it means the “beginning of the end”, but it’s certainly a point for internal reassessment.