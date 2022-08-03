Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced role in season 19

Actress Ellen Pompeo, star of Grey’s Anatomy, will have a reduced role in season 19.

According to Deadline, the series’ main actress, Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of the new year. However, for the remainder of the season, she will continue in the narration.

In addition to continuing as a narrator, the actress also serves as an executive producer on the series, and is listed in the production for every episode.

The site reports that the reduction is due to Pompeo having signed on to star in Orphan, a new series for Hulu.

It’s the first time in nearly two decades in the role of Meredith Grey, that the episode reduction comes when the actress stars in another project.

Ellen Pompeo is Meredith Gray

More about Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series that began in 2005 on ABC in the United States.

The fictional series focuses on the lives of interns, residents and surgical assistants as they grow into experienced doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 19th season.

The seasons of Grey’s Anatomy can be seen on Star+.