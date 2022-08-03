Euphoria Star Was Rejected and Almost Failed to Audition for Zendaya’s Series – Series News

Sydney Sweeney sent an audition tape despite being rejected by the casting director of the HBO series.

Sydney Sweeney’s performance as Cassie Howard in Season 2 of Euphoria created a stir among audiences and critics alike. This was reflected in her Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, not to mention the mention in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for The White Lotus.

After her lauded performance in Euphoria, it’s hard to imagine that Sweeney almost didn’t get her role in the series starring Zendaya. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she was told that the casting director didn’t think she would be the right choice for the role, so she wouldn’t have to worry about the audition.

Even so, Sweeney recorded a tape for the audition, in which she reads the script with her mother. After that, she was directly hired by the HBO series. “No hate for the casting director”, jokes the actress in the interview. “I love her now.”

In the same conversation, Cassie’s interpreter also reveals that, even with two Emmy Awards nominations, she feels like an outsider. “I had no idea entering this industry how many connections people have. I started from scratch, I know how f***ing that is. Now I see how a person can just walk through a door, and I’m like, ‘I worked for f***ing ten years for this.’

Sweeney will be back for the 3rd season of Euphoria, which starts shooting in November this year and still doesn’t have an official premiere date – the new episodes are estimated to be released in 2024. The actress is currently filming Madame Web, Spider-Man spin-off with direction by SJ Clarkson and participation by Dakota Johnson.