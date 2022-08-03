Even with A15, “iPhone 14” could be faster than iPhone 13

While we wait for the announcement of the next generation of iPhones, we continue to be guided by rumors. This time around, two sources point out that we’ll see considerable differences between the Pro and the “regular” lineup in this year’s models.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a pretty accurate track record, had aired in March that the alleged “iPhones 14 Pro/14 Pro Max” would win the new chips “A16”while the “iPhone 14” it’s the “iPhone 14 Max/Plus” would remain with the current chip generation, the A15 Bionicwhich powers all iPhones 13.

O leaker ShrimpApplePro confirmed the rumor, but stated that, even using an “old” chip, devices equipped with the A15 Bionic will have a “general increase in performance” due to a new cellular modem, a new internal design, among other changes.

Despite using *some* old hardware, iPhone 14 non pro still have some overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 series

New cellular modem, new internals design, ect — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2022 Despite using *some* older hardware, the non-Pro “iPhone 14” will still see an overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 lineup. New cellular modem, new internal design, etc.

As previously speculated, one of these changes from one generation to the next would be to increase the memory in the entry device, so the “iPhone 14‌” would have 6GB (2GB more than the iPhone 13). As for the aforementioned modem, it is expected to be more efficient and physically smaller, using less energy and offering a high level of performance.

Different OLED screens

The difference between the models of the same line will not only be in the chips, as far as the The Elec. Apple is supposed to use superior OLED screens in the “iPhones 14 Pro/Pro Max”, while equipping the “ordinary iPhones 14” with a technology of the previous generation.

Samsung Display is expected to be the supplier for all four models set to launch this year, while LG Display will only supply for two of the four models.

The screens of the “iPhones 14/14 Max [ou Plus]” will be 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, will use the M11 set of materials – the same used by iPhones and Galaxys since 2019. In addition, these devices will have low temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) OLED panels and transistor thin film (TFT).

Taking it a step further, the “iPhones 14 Pro/14 Pro Max” will utilize the M12 material set (the same as Samsung’s folding screens) and Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) OLED and TFT. This type of OLED is known to be a fundamental part of Apple’s ProMotion technology — already rumored for these models only — which reaches variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Apple has already established a tradition of differentiating some features between models in the same line, such as cameras and display. However, this strategy of, in the same line, changing the chip is new. About this, Mark Gurman even suggested in April that this decision would have come both to make the Pro models stand out and also because of the scarcity of chips.

As for the different screens, Apple will also be able to make the more expensive models stand out and, as the The Elec, will still make the company save. It is enough to know if both differentiations will please the public.

iPhones 13 and 13 mini iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

